 
checkAd

SFL - Acquisition of modern container vessels and long term charters

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 14:14  |  52   |   |   

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) (“SFL” or the “Company”) announces that it has agreed to acquire two medium sized container vessels in combination with long term charters to a leading container line.

The vessels are modern eco-design built in 2013 and 2014 with approximately 6,800 TEU carrying capacity, and the Company expects to take delivery of the vessels in the near term. The purchase price is confidential. 

The time charters will run for a period of minimum 6 years, and there are purchase options with profit split at the end of year 5 and 6 of the charter period. The fixed rate charter backlog will increase by approximately $160 million, and the EBITDA contribution from the vessels is estimated to approximately $22 million per year.

SFL has already received financing indications at attractive terms, and the balance will be funded by cash at hand.

Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management AS, said in a comment: "This acquisition highlights our strength and ability to achieve sustained growth through repeat transactions with the world’s largest liner companies. We have firmly established ourselves as a quality operator of vessels, and our financial flexibility enables us to execute swiftly on new transactions. Over the last months we have added more than $400 million to our charter backlog and expect to continue increasing our fleet of vessels and charter backlog in 2021”.

 

June 14, 2021

The Board of Directors
SFL Corporation Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

Investor and Analyst Contacts:
Aksel Olesen, Chief Financial Officer, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 36
André Reppen, Senior Vice President & Chief Treasurer, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 55

Media Contact:
Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 11

About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of more than 80 vessels is split between container vessels, bulkers, tankers and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.sflcorp.com

Seite 1 von 3
Benzin jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SFL - Acquisition of modern container vessels and long term charters SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) (“SFL” or the “Company”) announces that it has agreed to acquire two medium sized container vessels in combination with long term charters to a leading container line. The vessels are modern eco-design built in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
Endeavour Announces Admission to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Sbanken ASA – Final day of Offer Period under the best and final recommended voluntary offer by ...
bp, Aker and Statkraft join forces for offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
Pelangio Confirms Broad 1.5 km By 1 km VTEM Anomaly At Gowan Polymetallic Project
13:30 Uhr
Ride Sharing Market worth $185.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
12:45 Uhr
Vista Gold Corp. Achieves Significant Milestone with Approval of the Final Major Authorization for Mt Todd
12:40 Uhr
Africa Energy Week 2021, Taking Place in Cape Town; Will Focus on Investment, Oil and Gas, Renewables and Energy Transition
12:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: Africa Energy Week 2021, Taking Place in Cape Town; Will Focus on Investment, Oil and Gas, Renewables and Energy Transition
09:45 Uhr
Citizens Energy Congress virtual, Tuesday 15th June - Accelerating the Transition to a Low Carbon Energy Future
11.06.21
Brinkhaus: Benzin wird auch mit Union teurer(1) 
10.06.21
Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market to Reach $15.05 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 12.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research
10.06.21
Occidental Announces Continued Progress on Divestment Program with the Sale of Non-Strategic Permian Basin Acreage for $508 Million and Reaffirms 2021 Capital and Production Guidance
09.06.21
Alpha Lithium Appoints Expert Metallurgical Process Development Leader