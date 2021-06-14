SFL - Acquisition of modern container vessels and long term charters

The vessels are modern eco-design built in 2013 and 2014 with approximately 6,800 TEU carrying capacity, and the Company expects to take delivery of the vessels in the near term. The purchase price is confidential.

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) (“SFL” or the “Company”) announces that it has agreed to acquire two medium sized container vessels in combination with long term charters to a leading container line.

The time charters will run for a period of minimum 6 years, and there are purchase options with profit split at the end of year 5 and 6 of the charter period. The fixed rate charter backlog will increase by approximately $160 million, and the EBITDA contribution from the vessels is estimated to approximately $22 million per year.

SFL has already received financing indications at attractive terms, and the balance will be funded by cash at hand.

Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management AS, said in a comment: "This acquisition highlights our strength and ability to achieve sustained growth through repeat transactions with the world’s largest liner companies. We have firmly established ourselves as a quality operator of vessels, and our financial flexibility enables us to execute swiftly on new transactions. Over the last months we have added more than $400 million to our charter backlog and expect to continue increasing our fleet of vessels and charter backlog in 2021”.

June 14, 2021

The Board of Directors

SFL Corporation Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of more than 80 vessels is split between container vessels, bulkers, tankers and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.sflcorp.com