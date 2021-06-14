CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Second Sale to a Canadian Licensed Cultivator Customer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce that it has sold a second CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system to an existing Canadian licensed cultivator …

Aaron Archibald stated, "We are excited to sell a second system to an existing customer as it demonstrates how we can expand and grow as our existing customers expand their operations. The rapid growth in protected agriculture facilities worldwide suggest that as existing customers expand facilities or build new facilities to capture market share, our technology should experience a natural increase in sales from our existing customer base. We've gone from being an add on to one of the first things our customers consider as they expand."

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. (" GROW ") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce that it has sold a second CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system to an existing Canadian licensed cultivator customer. The system will be installed in the customer's second micro cultivation facility.

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions™ or watch this video. To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system installation, watch this video.

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is revolutionizing the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture industry (Cuesta Roble 2018). We create a saturated CO 2 solution that when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO 2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO 2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending.

The worldwide market for GROW's disruptive CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is the 50 billion square feet of greenhouses and 550 billion square feet of protected agriculture facilities (Cuesta Roble 2018). Growers can maximize revenue and profits with our systems' low fixed and variable costs and ease of systems installation.

GROW's management is rapidly expanding its international marketing partner relationships into the EU, the UK, Mexico, South Africa, the Middle East, South East Asia and Latin America as well as in its North American base.

GROW is committed to good Environment, Social and Governance (ES&G) policy and practices. We are an equal opportunity employer of choice and opportunity.

Our mission is to accelerate the growth of all value plants safely, economically, naturally and sustainably using our patented advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions™ while accreting value to our customers, stakeholders and shareholders.