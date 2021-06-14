 
SPI's Phoenix Motorcars Appoints Former Blink Charging COO as its SVP & Global Head of EV Charging Solutions

Autor: Accesswire
14.06.2021, 14:15  |  83   |   |   

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / SPI Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and …

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / SPI Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced its wholly owned Phoenix Motorcars subsidiary appointed Ira Feintuch, the former COO of Blink Charging Co. (previously known as CarCharging Group), as its new SVP & Global Head of EV Charging Solutions.

Feintuch joined CarCharging Group as VP of Operations and was one of its first employees in 2009, ultimately becoming COO in 2015 and playing a key role in the company's 2018 listing on Nasdaq and concurrent $18 million capital raise. As COO of Blink Charging, the largest owner/operator of L2 charging services in the US, Feintuch oversaw all infrastructure deployment, partner contract negotiations, engineering and software roadmaps, and supported Executive Chairman and the CEO in designing and delivering the company's second-generation charger.

"I am excited to join the Phoenix Motorcars team as the shift to electrification intensifies and I see a tremendous opportunity for us to build and scale our infrastructure business as we support our exciting fleets.", said Ira Feintuch.

"I am excited to welcome Ira to the Phoenix Motorcars team," said Joe Mitchell, Phoenix Motorcars CEO. "Last month we introduced our own proprietary line of EV charging solutions that fulfill customer needs from residential applications to high-volume commercial installations. I am confident Ira will be a great asset as we bring these solutions to market and scale sales."

According to Grandview Research, the global EV charging infrastructure market was estimated at $15.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $19.3 billion in 2021 and $145.0 billion by 2028, growing at a 33.4% compound annual growth rate.

About Phoenix Motorcars

Phoenix Motorcars is a leader in developing medium-duty electric vehicles for commercial markets with a primary focus on class 3 & 4 vehicles. Phoenix Motorcars strives to provide fleets with clean transportation and renewable energy through advanced technology solutions and remains committed to excellence in electric vehicle innovation. Phoenix Motorcars offers a range of vehicle configurations, including shuttle buses, utility trucks, service trucks, flatbed trucks, walk-in vans, cargo trucks and school buses. For more information, please visit www.phoenixmotorcars.com

