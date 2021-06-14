Copper Silver Mineralization Intensifies in Fourth Fence Drilled at Silver Hill, Morocco

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announces assay results from holes S22 through S25. The holes complete the easternmost fence drilled to test the geometry and extent of the copper …

Each of the holes demonstrated strong copper and silver mineralization. Two of the four holes show 30 metres of continuous mineralization. This fence of holes was drilled at the eastern extent of the drilling of this campaign and suggests that mineralization is intensifying in this direction.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announces assay results from holes S22 through S25. The holes complete the easternmost fence drilled to test the geometry and extent of the copper and silver mineralization at the Silver Hill project ("Silver Hill" or the "Project") in Morocco. The results comprise the fourth of four fences drilled at the Project.

Highlights

Hole S23: 32 metres of 0.77% copper and 28.5 g/t silver including; 11 metres @ 1.01% copper and 37 g/t silver; and, 12 metres @ 0.96% copper and 41 g/t silver

Hole S24: 30 metres of 0.73% copper and 21 g/t silver, including; 13 metres @ 0.91% copper and 39 g/t silver; and, 5 metres @ 0.98% copper and 20 g/t silver



See Table 1 below for detailed assay results from holes S22 -- S25.

The four fences of drilling cover a relatively shallow well-mineralized area of about 750 metres in length and 200 metres wide that appears to open to the east, west and north.

Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon Metals, said, "These holes represent some of the strongest mineralization we have seen in the four fences drilled. Our high grade trench [13 metres 2.7% copper, 34.5 g/t silver and 82ppm cobalt (reported February 21,2021)] lies almost 2 km east of this last fence. Our work over the next months will be determining if the two zones form one continuous zone of mineralization, parallel structures or separate but related bodies."

Diagram 1: Two-Dimensional Cross Section of Fence 4 Drilling and Location Map

Foto: Accesswire

Drill core was analyzed by AfriLab, an independent SGS accredited laboratory in Marrakech. The Company is pleased with its progress, as geologists are attaining a more comprehensive understanding of the nature and size of the mineralization at the Project.

Table 1: Continuous Sample Data from Fence 4

Drill No From To Ref Cu (%) Ag (g/t) S22 40 41 221002 0.18 1.00 41 42 221003 0.16 1.00 42 43 221004 0.14 1.00 43 44 221005 0.05 1.00 44 45 221006 0.04 4.00 45 46 221007 0.17 4.00 46 47 221008 0.14 4.00 47 48 221009 0.11 4.00 48 49 221010 0.17 1.00 49 50 221011 0.3 4.00 50 51 221013 0.17 12.00 51 52 221014 0.41 18.00 52 53 221015 0.98 24.00 16 17 121201 0.06 1 17 18 121202 0.14 4 18 19 121203 0.11 4 19 20 121204 0.04 1 20 21 121205 0.06 4 21 22 121206 0.56 24 22 23 121207 0.67 24 23 24 121208 0.61 52 24 25 121210 0.68 48 25 26 121211 0.42 20 26 27 121212 1.00 36 27 28 121213 1.35 40 28 29 121214 1.91 60 29 30 121215 2.25 112 30 31 121216 0.91 36 31 32 121217 0.65 20 32 33 121218 0.58 24 33 34 121219 0.17 1 34 35 121221 0.69 1 35 36 121222 0.42 1 36 37 121223 0.39 1 37 38 121224 0.17 1 38 39 121225 0.01 1 39 40 121226 0.11 4 40 41 121227 0.08 1 41 42 121228 0.1 1 42 43 121229 1.34 48 43 44 121230 1.62 84 44 45 121232 1.41 52 45 46 121233 0.7 16 46 47 121234 0.64 24 47 48 121235 0.72 36 48 49 121236 0.9 32 49 50 121237 0.97 36 50 51 121238 1.77 36 51 52 221014 0.41 18 52 53 221015 0.98 24 S23 13 14 121198 0.13 1 14 15 121199 0.05 1 15 16 121200 0.12 1 16 17 121201 0.06 1 17 18 121202 0.14 4 18 19 121203 0.11 4 19 20 121204 0.04 1 20 21 121205 0.06 4 21 22 121206 0.56 24 22 23 121207 0.67 24 23 24 121208 0.61 52 24 25 121210 0.68 48 25 26 121211 0.42 20 26 27 121212 1.00 36 27 28 121213 1.35 40 28 29 121214 1.91 60 29 30 121215 2.25 112 30 31 121216 0.91 36 31 32 121217 0.65 20 32 33 121218 0.58 24 33 34 121219 0.17 1 34 35 121221 0.69 1 35 36 121222 0.42 1 36 37 121223 0.39 1 37 38 121224 0.17 1 38 39 121225 0.01 1 39 40 121226 0.11 4 40 41 121227 0.08 1 41 42 121228 0.1 1 42 43 121229 1.34 48 43 44 121230 1.62 84 44 45 121232 1.41 52 45 46 121233 0.7 16 46 47 121234 0.64 24 47 48 121235 0.72 36 48 49 121236 0.9 32 49 50 121237 0.97 36 50 51 121238 1.77 36 51 52 121239 0.39 8 52 53 121240 0.71 32 53 54 121241 0.29 16 54 55 121243 0.04 1 55 56 121244 0.13 1 56 57 121245 0.16 4 57 58 121246 0.45 8 58 59 121247 0.66 16 59 60 121248 0.41 4 60 61 121249 0.4 1 61 62 121250 0.58 1 62 63 121251 0.15 1 63 64 121252 0.21 1 64 65 121254 0.26 1 65 66 121255 0.14 1 66 67 121256 0.33 1 67 68 121257 0.05 1 68 69 121258 0.19 1 69 70 121259 0.35 1 70 71 121260 0.17 1 S24 79 80 121148 0.25 1 80 81 121149 1.7 16 81 82 121150 0.29 1 82 83 121151 0.68 12 83 84 121152 0.77 20 84 85 121153 1.46 52 85 86 121155 0.42 4 86 87 121156 0.02 1 87 88 121157 0.02 1 88 89 121158 0.22 1 89 90 121159 0.67 4 90 91 121160 0.24 1 91 92 121161 0.17 1 92 93 121162 0.14 1 93 94 121163 0.29 1 94 95 121164 0.09 1 95 96 121166 0.18 1 96 97 121167 0.11 1 97 98 121168 0.79 1 S25 38 39 121169 0.84 1 39 40 121170 0.15 1 40 41 121171 0.31 1 41 42 121172 0.3 1 42 43 121173 0.73 4 43 44 121174 0.58 4 44 45 121175 0.78 4 45 46 121177 1.21 4 46 47 121178 1.06 144 47 48 121179 0.74 28 48 49 121180 0.21 4 49 50 121181 0.04 1 50 51 121182 0.1 1 51 52 121183 0.11 1 52 53 121184 0.09 4 53 54 121185 0.14 4 54 55 121186 0.14 4 55 56 121188 0.01 1 56 57 121189 0.05 4 57 58 121190 0.03 1 58 59 121191 0.04 4 59 60 121192 0.14 4 60 61 121193 0.05 1 61 62 121194 0.07 1 62 63 121195 0.04 1 63 64 121196 0.01 1

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Fanie Müller, P.Eng, VP Operations of Trigon, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Morocco and Namibia. In Morocco, the Company holds Silver Hill, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project. Namibia is one of the world's most prospective copper regions, where Trigon has substantial assets in place. The Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat mine.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding Silver Hill, current and future exploration programs, the mineralization at the Project, the Company's strategies and the Company's abilities to execute such strategies, the Company's expectations for the Silver Hill and Kombat Projects, the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:

Jed Richardson

+1 647-276-6001

jedr@trigonmetals.com

Website: www.trigonmetals.com

SOURCE: Trigon Metals, Inc.

Foto: Accesswire

View source version on accesswire.com: