NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ischemic optic neuropathy occurs because of a small vessel infraction of the optic nerve, and is a significant reason for impaired vision or blindness. Increasing utilization of newly approved intravitreal implants for the treatment of optic nerve disorders is expected to drive the market over the coming years.

With developing awareness toward eye-associated inconveniences that give rise to impaired vision, diabetic patients and the geriatric population in developed nations are believed to have a proactive methodology for treatment-associated difficulties instead of reactive treatment, which likewise supports the development of the market.

Drug manufacturing and leading pharmaceutical companies from emerging nations are significantly investing in research & development activities, new technologies, and infrastructure in ophthalmology therapeutics to capture a market share in the developing burden of eye infections.

According to a new report published by Persistence Market Research, the global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market valued at US$ 187.7 Mn in 2020, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of close to 4% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Anticoagulants are expected to contribute over 47% revenue share in the market by 2031.

Anterior ischemic optic neuropathy is expected to account for more than 75% of the global market share. These neuropathies contribute 90% of the total ischemic optic neuropathies that occur worldwide.

Oral route is the most preferred route of administration, and is expected to dominate the market with a share of over 71% by 2031.

Among all the distribution channels, retail pharmacies accounted for more than 45% of the market share in 2020.

North America holds the highest share in the global market for ischemic optic neuropathy treatment, owing to availability of advanced treatment facilities and medical infrastructure for ischemic optic neuropathy treatment in the country.

Key players are focused on strengthening their clinical pipelines through discoveries of novel abuse-deterrent formulations.

