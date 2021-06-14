Itron’s 2020 Environmental Social Governance Report Highlights Industry Infrastructure Support, Driving Greater Efficiency

In 2020, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Itron has placed the health and safety of its employees, customers, and partners above all else. As with many industries, the COVID-19 pandemic hastened changes within the energy industry that had been working towards greater efficiency through consolidating their service and operational centers. Itron and its partners swiftly reacted to become more nimble with their business operations as utilities became an essential service, whether it was electricity for those working from home to clean water provided to hospitals.

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today released its 2020 Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting the company’s efforts to be more efficient and effective in working with partners and customers to lower greenhouse gas emissions and create a more resourceful world.

“The energy industry is under pressure, and we are seeing more customers seek our assistance to become more sustainable, increase the diversity of their supply chain, and align with their stakeholders and beliefs in delivering a more resourceful world,” said Tom Deitrich, president and CEO of Itron. “Our 2020 ESG report expands on our 2019 framework, which we use to guide our decisions to increase the positive impact our business drives for our stakeholders and our planet.”

Itron aligns its operational and ESG efforts into four pillars that each take action and focus the company’s efforts to create a more resourceful world. The 2020 ESG report highlights improved results and expanded efforts related to:

Environmental and Operational Stewardship – Using an integrated management system, Itron connects environmental, health and safety programs to reduce its carbon footprint and environmental impact across their network.

– Using an integrated management system, Itron connects environmental, health and safety programs to reduce its carbon footprint and environmental impact across their network. Solution Impact and Community Involvement – Working closely with community partners, Itron is developing digital transformation technologies and networks that ensure the sustainability of energy and water resources in the future. Additionally, Itron’s corporate-partnered STEM education programs reach millions of students and educators around the globe, empowering employees to mentor the next generation of problem solvers in their communities.

– Working closely with community partners, Itron is developing digital transformation technologies and networks that ensure the sustainability of energy and water resources in the future. Additionally, Itron’s corporate-partnered STEM education programs reach millions of students and educators around the globe, empowering employees to mentor the next generation of problem solvers in their communities. Inclusion and Human Capital Pledge – Focusing on the inclusion and diversity area, Itron hired a Director of Inclusion and Diversity who is driving greater education across employee groups, gathering insights from internal surveys, supporting talent acquisition efforts and implementing programs to benefit the mental and physical wellbeing of employees.

– Focusing on the inclusion and diversity area, Itron hired a Director of Inclusion and Diversity who is driving greater education across employee groups, gathering insights from internal surveys, supporting talent acquisition efforts and implementing programs to benefit the mental and physical wellbeing of employees. Effective Shareholder Advocacy – Committing to greater stewardship of operations and environment impact, Itron is following the principles of transparency and ethics in all their relationships to improve energy and water management around the globe.

The 2020 ESG report can be downloaded at www.itron.com/esg.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005095/en/