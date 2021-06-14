Infinity to Present at The Keystone Symposia Precision Oncology Meeting

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc . (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, today announced that Dr. Brian Schwartz will present a summary of recent eganelisib clinical data followed by a Q&A session at the Keystone Symposia Precision Oncology: Translating Discovery to the Clinic Meeting taking place on June 21, 2021.

Title: Eganelisib (IPI-549) Activity as a Macrophage Reprogramming Therapeutic Candidate in 1L Metastatic TNBC, 2L Metastatic Urothelial Cancer and Other Solid Tumors Date: Monday, June 21 Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am MT

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Infinity” or the “Company”), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq and Abraxane in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus etrumadenant (AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil in advanced TNBC patients. In 2019, Infinity completed enrollment in MARIO-1, a Phase 1/1b study evaluating eganelisib as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors including patients refractory to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

