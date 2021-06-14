 
Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. Announces Rebrand and Name Change to BrightSpire Capital, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) (the “Company”) today announced plans to change its corporate name and rebrand to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. As part of the name change, the Company will continue to be publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol, BRSP, with a new CUSIP number of 10949T 109. These changes will be effective on or about June 24, 2021.

The name change to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. is a part of the Company’s rebranding initiative as a vertically integrated commercial real estate finance platform, from the internalization of management and operating functions completed on April 30, 2021. BrightSpire Capital carries on the tradition of providing customized commercial real estate finance solutions across the capital stack, with a primary focus on senior loans. Importantly, the Company maintains its seasoned management and diversified team.

The new name speaks to the stability, clarity and collaboration prioritized by BrightSpire Capital’s leadership and employees, who endeavor to build emergent and enduring relationships with clients and shareholders. That’s the story of our name, and, most importantly, BrightSpire Capital’s business today and the team that drives it.

“Today’s announcement highlights BrightSpire Capital and our team rising through a series of challenges and achievements,” said Michael Mazzei, President and CEO of the Company. “Our work is not done. We will continue our commitment to transparency and focus on driving shareholder value. While BrightSpire Capital is our new name, we are the same team. We look forward to continuing and growing relationships with our many clients and constituents.”

About Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC) is one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. CRE debt investments primarily consist of first mortgage loans, which we expect to be the primary investment strategy. Colony Credit Real Estate is organized as a Maryland corporation and taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please refer to www.clncredit.com.

Wertpapier


