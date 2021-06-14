Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. Announces Rebrand and Name Change to BrightSpire Capital, Inc.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) (the “Company”) today announced plans to change its corporate name and rebrand to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. As part of the name change, the Company will continue to be publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol, BRSP, with a new CUSIP number of 10949T 109. These changes will be effective on or about June 24, 2021.

The name change to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. is a part of the Company’s rebranding initiative as a vertically integrated commercial real estate finance platform, from the internalization of management and operating functions completed on April 30, 2021. BrightSpire Capital carries on the tradition of providing customized commercial real estate finance solutions across the capital stack, with a primary focus on senior loans. Importantly, the Company maintains its seasoned management and diversified team.

The new name speaks to the stability, clarity and collaboration prioritized by BrightSpire Capital’s leadership and employees, who endeavor to build emergent and enduring relationships with clients and shareholders. That’s the story of our name, and, most importantly, BrightSpire Capital’s business today and the team that drives it.

“Today’s announcement highlights BrightSpire Capital and our team rising through a series of challenges and achievements,” said Michael Mazzei, President and CEO of the Company. “Our work is not done. We will continue our commitment to transparency and focus on driving shareholder value. While BrightSpire Capital is our new name, we are the same team. We look forward to continuing and growing relationships with our many clients and constituents.”

