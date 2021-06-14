Lantheus To Present Piflufolastat F 18 Data at the Virtual Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2021 Annual Meeting

Dr. Steven Rowe, Associate Professor of Radiology and Radiological Science at Johns Hopkins University, will deliver an oral presentation entitled: “A Phase 3 study of 18 F-DCFPyL-PET/CT in Patients with Biochemically Recurrent Prostate Cancer (CONDOR): An Analysis of Disease Detection Rate and Positive Predictive Value (PPV) by Anatomic Region” on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The presentation was also selected to be included in the Henry N. Wagner, Jr., MD Highlights Symposium plenary session.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions, announced that data from the piflufolastat F 18 (formerly known as 18 F-DCFPyL) CONDOR pivotal trial will be presented at the Virtual Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) annual meeting.

In the CONDOR trial, piflufolastat F 18 detected and localized metastatic lesions with high positive predictive value (PPV) regardless of anatomic region in men with biochemically recurrent prostate cancer where standard imaging was uninformative. The median detection rates for prostate/prostate bed, lymph nodes and extra-pelvic region were: 20.2% (CI: 14.7-25.6%), 35.1% (CI: 28.6-41.6%) and 26.4% (CI: 20.4-32.4%), respectively. The median PPV (≥1 lesion confirmed) by anatomic region was: 79.5% (CI: 66.8-92.2%) for the prostate/prostate bed, 70.9% (CI: 58.9-82.9%) for pelvic lymph nodes and 67.4% (CI: 53.8-80.9%) for the extra-pelvic region.

Oral Presentation Details are as follows:

Title: A Phase 3 study of 18F-DCFPyL-PET/CT in Patients with Biochemically Recurrent Prostate Cancer (CONDOR): An Analysis of Disease Detection Rate and Positive Predictive Value (PPV) by Anatomic Region

Lead Author: Steven Rowe, Johns Hopkins University

Session Date and Time: June 15, 2021 2:00 - 3:00 PM ET

Session Title: Advances in PET Imaging for Cancer: Highlights of Clinical Diagnostics in Oncology

About PYLARIFY (piflufolastat F 18) Injection

PYLARIFY (piflufolastat F 18) injection (also known as 18F-DCFPyL or PyL) is a fluorinated small molecule PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent that enables visualization of lymph nodes, bone and soft tissue metastases to determine the presence or absence of recurrent and/or metastatic prostate cancer. For men with prostate cancer, PYLARIFY PET combines the accuracy of PET imaging, the precision of PSMA targeting and the clarity of an F 18 radioisotope5 for superior diagnostic performance. The recommended PYLARIFY dose is 333 MBq (9 mCi) with an acceptable range of 296 MBq to 370 MBq (8 mCi to 10 mCi), administered as a bolus intravenous injection.1-6