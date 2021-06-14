 
KVH Industries Publishes Q&A with Director Nominees Cielo Hernandez and Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki

KVH Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: KVHI), today published a Q&A with its two director nominees, Cielo Hernandez and Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki, in connection with the Company’s upcoming annual meeting of shareholders to be held on June 17, 2021.

The Q&A is also available at: https://protectkvh.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/QA-with-Cielo-Hernan ...

KVH’s Nominees in Their Own Words

How do you think your industry experience would benefit KVH if you are elected?

Cielo: I have held leadership roles in areas where KVH directly operates. I know the maritime sector well – I served as a regional CFO at Maersk. They are the largest global container shipping line and vessel operator in the world. There are real challenges for these companies in adopting new technology, and KVH needs to overcome that reluctance and those pain points. I also worked at DIRECTV, and the satellite television business is another key area for KVH. In addition, I spent time at Amcor, a global public manufacturing company, where I was able to lead strategic initiatives in both commercial and operational discipline across multiple countries. Having lived in these worlds will give me a leg up when it comes to helping the management team deliver and exceed shareholder expectations and contributing quickly.

Cathy: I completely agree that there is no substitute for having worked in these markets and with these technologies. I spent the bulk of my career as an executive for AT&T, ultimately running and growing a $25 billion global business focused on large enterprise clients. So, I know telecom. A key part of KVH’s go-forward strategy is moving towards a blended 5G hybrid solution. This is an area where I can add real value, particularly in terms of looking at where there might be telecom partnerships that could help KVH grow by entering adjacent markets.

Cielo: One other thing I want to mention is that I would bring a truly international perspective. KVH is a global company, and hopefully will continue to expand in non-US markets. I am from Colombia and have worked all over the world. I think the relationships I have built by doing business internationally may be beneficial for KVH.

What would you initially focus on, and what areas at KVH might you look to improve?

Cathy: I am an operator. KVH has a great strategy, great products and is in great markets. Now it has to scale and do so profitably without sacrificing its investment in technology and innovation. Everything else is secondary. I have real world experience executing this type of growth playbook and would be able to help guide and oversee the execution at KVH. For me, this would include looking closely at everything from the business configuration to costs and rightsizing where needed. I would also want to examine the company’s corporate governance structure and advocate for changes to that where necessary.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
VIEX Capital Issues Letter to Stockholders of KVH Industries, Inc.
07.06.21
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends KVH Shareholders Vote FOR Company’s Two Independent and Highly Qualified Director Nominees on the BLUE Proxy Card
03.06.21
Independent Directors of KVH Industries Issue Letter to Shareholders
17.05.21
KVH Industries Issues Letter to Shareholders and Files Definitive Proxy