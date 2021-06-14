Cassava Sciences Announces the Appointment of Richard J. Barry to its Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced the appointment of Mr. Richard (Rick) Barry to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective June 11, 2021.

“We’re very pleased to add Rick Barry as an independent director,” said Remi Barbier, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO. “Rick is a highly respected and astute long-term investor. He offers the Board significant insights around sustainability and governance frameworks. Commitment starts at the top and with Rick’s appointment, we wish to demonstrate that we are serious about the inclusion of sustainability, governance and other societal goals as we continue to execute on our strategy to initiate a Phase 3 clinical program in Alzheimer’s disease in 2021.”

Mr. Barry personally owns 150,000 shares of SAVA, the Company’s common stock. His shares were purchased in the open market in 2021, prior to engaging into confidential discussions with the Company regarding a Board position.

About Richard (Rick) Barry

Mr. Barry has extensive experience in the investment management business. He was a founding member of Eastbourne Capital Management LLC, a large equity hedge fund investing in health care and a variety of other industries and served as a Managing General Partner and Portfolio Manager from 1999 to its close in 2010.

Prior to Eastbourne, Mr. Barry was a Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of Robertson Stephens Investment Management. Mr. Barry also spent over 13 years in various roles in institutional equity and investment management firms, including Lazard Freres, Legg Mason and Merrill Lynch.

Since June 2015, Mr. Barry has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company, where he also serves as Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee. In May 2019, Mr. Barry was appointed to the board of directors of MiMedx Group Inc., a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company. From 2013 to 2019, Mr. Barry served as a director of Elcelyx Therapeutics Inc., a privately held pharmaceutical company, and was a Managing Member of GSM Fund, LLC, a fund established for the sole purpose of investing in Elcelyx.