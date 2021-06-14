Intellinetics Celebrates Grand Opening of New Records Storage Center in Michigan

The new records storage center, located in Sterling Heights, Michigan, spans 29,500 square feet and serves as an opportunity to consolidate two of the company’s existing Madison Heights, Michigan locations while increasing the box storage capacity by 124%. This is in addition to Intellinetics’ other document storage locations in Columbus, Ohio and Phoenix, Arizona.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc. , (OTCQB: INLX) a cloud-based document solutions provider, today announced the opening of a new records storage center to support growth of the company’s document storage and retrieval services.

“This is an exciting moment for our company,” said James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics. “The consolidation allows us to improve operational efficiency and more than double our box storage capacity while maintaining a relative flat total lease cost.”

“The new building will provide plenty of room for future growth. Intellinetics continues to innovate and cross-sell its services from IntelliCloud, our flagship cloud-based document management platform, to document scanning and records conversion services, to records storage.

This location will also serve as the center for our Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services. With the large and growing US market for BPO, more companies are realizing it is more cost-effective to outsource certain processes. We are excited to offer our customers such things as AP invoice processing and digital mail room services. When businesses outsource to Intellinetics they experience space efficiencies, cost reduction, gain highly-skilled professionals, improve productivity and can focus on their core business activities and mission.”

“The design of the new storage center is more tech-driven and process oriented,” said Neil Campbell, Vice President, Intellinetics, Inc. and General Manager, Graphic Sciences. “It was engineered to streamline our current processes and is equipped with state-of-the-art records tracking software and facility access controls to improve process, increase margin, and provide better security leading to an overall better customer experience.”

Mr. DeSocio continued, “The Intellinetics vision is to provide our customers end-to-end data management and analytics of their documents. We provide easy access to paper stored in our records center, we scan documents for digital access or on microfilm, or make them available for analysis 24/7 in our cloud-based enterprise document management system.”