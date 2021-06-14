LGI Homes Announces Private Offering of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes and Conditional Redemption of 6.875% Senior Notes due 2026

The timing of pricing and terms of the Notes are subject to market conditions and other factors. The Notes are expected to be guaranteed, jointly and severally, on a senior unsecured basis by the Company’s subsidiaries that guarantee the Company’s obligations under its revolving credit facility.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) (“LGI Homes” or the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced a private offering (the “Offering”) of $300 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, plus cash on hand, to redeem and retire all of the Company’s outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Senior Notes”). As of the date of this press release, $300 million aggregate principal amount of the 2026 Senior Notes are outstanding. Pending application of the net proceeds of the Offering for the foregoing purpose, the Company may repay all or a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, and, to the extent not used to repay such outstanding borrowings, the Company expects to invest such net proceeds in short-term liquid investments.

The offer and sale of the Notes and the related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under, or an applicable exemption from, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

The Company also announced today that it has delivered a conditional notice of redemption (the “Redemption Notice”) calling for redemption on July 15, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) all of the outstanding 2026 Senior Notes at a redemption price equal to 103.438% of the principal amount of the 2026 Senior Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (subject to the right of holders of record as of the close of business on July 1, 2021 to receive interest due on July 15, 2021). The Company’s obligation to redeem the 2026 Senior Notes is conditioned upon the prior consummation of the issuance of the Notes on or prior to the Redemption Date. The Company will publicly announce and notify the holders of the 2026 Senior Notes and the trustee for the 2026 Senior Notes if the condition is not satisfied or waived prior to the Redemption Date, whereupon the redemption will be revoked and the 2026 Senior Notes will remain outstanding. Wilmington Trust, National Association is the trustee for the 2026 Senior Notes and is serving as the paying agent for the redemption.