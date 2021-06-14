 
checkAd

Quantum Computing Inc. Enters 3-Year Agreement with Los Alamos National Laboratory in Exascale & Petascale Simulations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 14:31  |  42   |   |   

Partnering to Solve Real World Graph Partitioning and Data Decomposition Problems that are Critical for National Security and more

LEESBURG, Va., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (OTCQB: QUBT), the leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, today announced a three-year cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with Los Alamos National Laboratory (Los Alamos), a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) multidisciplinary research institution and renowned computing pioneer. QCI will collaborate with Los Alamos scientists through its administrator, Triad National Security, LLC, on a key component of large-scale simulations that are critical for a range of high-value, real-world applications, including national security.

The cooperation is focused on deriving specifications for solving next-generation graph partitioning problems and evaluating current and future graph-partitioning algorithms implemented in QCI’s Qatalyst quantum software, enabling more efficient petascale (1015 floating point operations per second or petaFLOPS) and, eventually exascale (1018 FLOPS), simulations.

These kinds of simulations are decomposed to run on a computational grid employing millions of processors in configurations where avoidance of unnecessary communication of data is essential to achieving high sustained performance. QCI’s technology focuses on the decomposition and partitioning of graphs that represent the supercomputing grid, preventing computational load imbalances, while assuring the desired performance and results.

QCI’s Qatalyst quantum software will be used to process Los Alamos’ computational meshes via a focus on hybrid classical/quantum algorithms. Achieving petascale and especially exascale simulations requires larger meshes that can benefit from QCI’s recently announced QGraph graph-analytic capabilities. The collaboration will exercise quantum processor units (QPUs) in concert with classical processors to partition large graphs more optimally, after automatically converting graph partitioning problems to the more general constrained-optimization form. The hybrid work will initially be done with D-Wave annealing-based QPUs, and eventually include gate-model QPUs via algorithms such as the Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm (QAOA).

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quantum Computing Inc. Enters 3-Year Agreement with Los Alamos National Laboratory in Exascale & Petascale Simulations Partnering to Solve Real World Graph Partitioning and Data Decomposition Problems that are Critical for National Security and moreLEESBURG, Va., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (OTCQB: QUBT), the leader in bridging …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
Endeavour Announces Admission to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Sbanken ASA – Final day of Offer Period under the best and final recommended voluntary offer by ...
bp, Aker and Statkraft join forces for offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board