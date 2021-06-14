Alico, Inc. Announces Substantial Increase in Dividend, Additional Ranch Land Sales and Update on ESG Initiative

The Alico Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.18 per common share to $0.50 per common share, which represents an approximate 178% increase, effective the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Our current common dividend yield based on Friday’s, June 11, 2021 closing stock price was 2.26%, at the same share price, the increased annual common dividend yield would exceed 6%.

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announces significant activities that will continue to support its business strategy and generate greater returns for our shareholders.

In our press release dated May 5, 2021 describing “Strategic Actions to Increase Long-term Shareholder Returns,” we disclosed that we were under contract to sell, or in final negotiations to sell, approximately 15,000 additional acres of the Alico Ranch. Since that announcement, we have sold approximately 12,500 acres. In early June 2021, the Company sold approximately 11,700 acres, which were encumbered by an easement, to a third-party for approximately $12.2 million. In 2013, these acres were enrolled in the Wetlands Reserve Program (“WRP”), which calls for the restoration and maintenance of the property for the duration of the WRP easement. As part of that enrollment in 2013, Alico received approximately $1,800 per acre. In addition, in early June 2021, we also sold 763 acres to two independent third parties for approximately $3.5 million.

With respect to our previously announced Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiative, Alico has made substantial progress, including: