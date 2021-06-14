 
checkAd

Alico, Inc. Announces Substantial Increase in Dividend, Additional Ranch Land Sales and Update on ESG Initiative

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 14:30  |  48   |   |   

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announces significant activities that will continue to support its business strategy and generate greater returns for our shareholders.  

The Alico Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.18 per common share to $0.50 per common share, which represents an approximate 178% increase, effective the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Our current common dividend yield based on Friday’s, June 11, 2021 closing stock price was 2.26%, at the same share price, the increased annual common dividend yield would exceed 6%.

In our press release dated May 5, 2021 describing “Strategic Actions to Increase Long-term Shareholder Returns,” we disclosed that we were under contract to sell, or in final negotiations to sell, approximately 15,000 additional acres of the Alico Ranch. Since that announcement, we have sold approximately 12,500 acres. In early June 2021, the Company sold approximately 11,700 acres, which were encumbered by an easement, to a third-party for approximately $12.2 million. In 2013, these acres were enrolled in the Wetlands Reserve Program (“WRP”), which calls for the restoration and maintenance of the property for the duration of the WRP easement. As part of that enrollment in 2013, Alico received approximately $1,800 per acre. In addition, in early June 2021, we also sold 763 acres to two independent third parties for approximately $3.5 million.

With respect to our previously announced Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiative, Alico has made substantial progress, including:  

  • A new board-level Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Committee has been established by the Alico Board
  • A full-time executive has been named Director of Sustainability to lead our ESG program
  • Management has formed a broad Sustainability Task Force across our business units
  • Alico has engaged consultants to produce an annual Sustainability Report by year end
  • Alico Sustainability Polices and a Vendor Code of Conduct have been formulated
  • Our initial Carbon Footprint and Climate Risk evaluation has been prioritized
  • Plans are underway to revitalize and increase Alico’s Social media presence, to better highlight our policies relating to ESG
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alico, Inc. Announces Substantial Increase in Dividend, Additional Ranch Land Sales and Update on ESG Initiative FORT MYERS, Fla., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announces significant activities that will continue to support its business strategy and generate greater returns for our …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
Endeavour Announces Admission to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Sbanken ASA – Final day of Offer Period under the best and final recommended voluntary offer by ...
bp, Aker and Statkraft join forces for offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board