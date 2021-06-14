 
checkAd

New Data Published in JAMA Oncology Demonstrate Prognostic Utility of Veracyte’s Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier in Locally Advanced Prostate Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 14:45  |  37   |   |   

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced new data demonstrating the prognostic utility of the company’s Decipher Prostate genomic classifier among men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC) have been published online in JAMA Oncology. The findings, from a retrospective analysis of patients in the Phase 3 SPARTAN study, suggest that the Decipher test can help identify those patients most likely to benefit from treatment with apalutamide, a second-generation androgen receptor signaling inhibitor (ARSi), in addition to androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT).

“These results suggest that the Decipher Prostate test may be a helpful tool to identify those patients who would benefit from early treatment intensification with androgen receptor inhibitors,” said Elai Davicioni, Ph.D., Veracyte’s senior vice president, Scientific and Clinical Operations, Urologic Cancers. “As the first clinical evaluation and demonstration of the Decipher test’s utility in the nmCRPC setting, this study adds meaningfully to prior evidence demonstrating the test’s ability to help inform treatment decisions and improve patient outcomes in multiple prostate cancer settings.”

SPARTAN is a multicenter, international, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 trial that investigated the efficacy of adding apalutamide to androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT) in comparison with ADT plus placebo among men with nmCRPC. Results from the trial suggest that the addition of apalutamide to ADT significantly improved metastasis free survival (MFS) and other secondary endpoints in these men.

To understand the molecular characteristics driving the SPARTAN study clinical outcomes, researchers used the Decipher genomic classifier to perform gene expression profiling on archived primary tumor samples from a subset of 233 patients enrolled in the trial. The test stratified patient tumors into Decipher high- and low-to-average-risk groups for metastasis and into basal and luminal subtypes.

The newly published results suggest that Decipher test scores and basal-luminal subtype may be biomarkers of response to apalutamide plus ADT in the nmCRPC setting, and that patients whose tumors were classified as Decipher high-risk or luminal subtype derive the greatest benefit from apalutamide therapy.

Specifically, while study results indicate an MFS improvement among all nmCRPC patients who received apalutamide plus ADT, the 116 patients in the subset who had Decipher high-risk scores exhibited the greatest improvement in MFS (HR 0.21; 95% CI, o.11-0.40; P<0.001) and progression-free survival 2 (PFS2; HR, 0.39; 95% CI, 0.23-0.67; P = 0.001) vs. placebo plus ADT. Notably, the addition of apalutamide to ADT improved the MFS percentage among the Decipher high-risk patients to a level similar to the percentage among patients classified as Decipher low-to-average-risk.

Seite 1 von 4


Veracyte Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Data Published in JAMA Oncology Demonstrate Prognostic Utility of Veracyte’s Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier in Locally Advanced Prostate Cancer Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced new data demonstrating the prognostic utility of the company’s Decipher Prostate genomic classifier among men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC) have been published online …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PotlatchDeltic Reports Fire Damage at Ola, Arkansas Sawmill
Moderna Submits Authorization Application for its COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents in Switzerland
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.21
Veracyte Receives Final Medicare Coverage Policies for Decipher Bladder
02.06.21
Veracyte to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
01.06.21
Veracyte to Acquire HalioDx, Positioning for Global Cancer Diagnostics Growth
26.05.21
Veracyte to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
26.05.21
Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating Afirma Xpression Atlas Identifies Clinically Relevant Gene Fusions in Thyroid Cancer FNA Samples
25.05.21
Veracyte Announces New Data at ASCO 2021 Reinforcing Prognostic Utility of Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier
19.05.21
Veracyte Announces New Pivotal Clinical Validation Data at ASCO Showing Noninvasive Nasal Swab Test Can Significantly Improve Early Lung Cancer Detection
18.05.21
Veracyte to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences