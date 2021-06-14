 
Altus Group Reports Cybersecurity Incident

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group”) (TSX: AIF), announced that on June 13, 2021 it determined it had experienced a cybersecurity incident impacting some of its information technology systems.  The Company took immediate action activating its cybersecurity protocols, is notifying authorities, and has engaged with cybersecurity experts who are assisting to resolve the incident.  A client business continuity protocol has been implemented and client products and services are accessible while as a precautionary measure all IT back-office systems were taken offline.

Updates will be provided as the situation progresses and a further update will be provided on our website by 4pm ET June 14, 2021.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,400 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include many of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

