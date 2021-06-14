Altus Group Reports Cybersecurity Incident

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group”) (TSX: AIF), announced that on June 13, 2021 it determined it had experienced a cybersecurity incident impacting some of its information technology systems. The Company took immediate action activating its cybersecurity protocols, is notifying authorities, and has engaged with cybersecurity experts who are assisting to resolve the incident. A client business continuity protocol has been implemented and client products and services are accessible while as a precautionary measure all IT back-office systems were taken offline.



Updates will be provided as the situation progresses and a further update will be provided on our website by 4pm ET June 14, 2021.