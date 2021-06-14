RXLive Limited Closes $1.4 Million Convertible Debenture Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLAREN ENERGY CORP. (“Claren”) (TSX-V: CEN) is pleased to announce that RXLive Limited (“RXLive”) and 1301376 B.C. LTD. (“Finco”) have closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures (“Debentures”) in the aggregate principal amount of $1,435,000 (the “Bridge Financing”). The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum and mature twelve months after the date of issue.



Upon closing of the proposed acquisition of RXLive by Claren (the “Transaction”) as previously announced, the principal amount of the Debentures and accrued interest thereon will automatically convert into units of Finco (each, a “Unit”) at a conversion price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of Finco and one Finco share purchase warrant (each, a “Finco Warrant”), with each Finco Warrant exercisable for one additional common share of Finco at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of two years from the date of issue. It is anticipated that Claren, Claren’s wholly owned subsidiary, 1303277 B.C. Ltd. (Claren Subco) and Finco will enter into an amalgamation agreement (the “Amalgamation”), whereby Claren will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Finco by way of a three-cornered amalgamation, pursuant to which Finco will amalgamate with Claren Subco, with the resulting amalgamated entity being a wholly owned subsidiary of Claren. In connection with the Amalgamation, it is expected that each common share of Finco will be exchanged for one common share of Claren (a “Post-Consolidation Claren Share”) after giving effect to the proposed 1-for-5 consolidation of Claren’s common shares (the “Consolidation”) anticipated to be completed in connection with the Transaction. It is anticipated that each Finco Warrant will be exchanged for one share purchase warrant of Claren entitling the holder to purchase one additional Post-Consolidation Claren Shares on substantially the same terms and conditions as the Finco Warrants.

The proceeds of the Bridge Financing will be used to enhance the RXLive platform, initiate the automation of prescription dispensing via robotics, and expand the sales team. RXLive will also loan $300,000 of the Bridge Financing to Claren, of which RXLive will forgive 50% of the amount outstanding under the loan in the event that the Transaction does not close.