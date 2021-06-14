Personalized Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 16.70 Billion by 2026 - Arizton Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 14.06.2021, 15:00 | 33 | 0 | 0 14.06.2021, 15:00 | CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global personalized nutrition market report. The personalized nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16.53% during the period 2020−2026. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: North America dominates the personalized nutrition market and accounts for 43.88% of the global share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.44% during the forecast period. Europe is the second-largest market for personalized nutrition, with a market share of 26.89% and is expected to generate an incremental revenue of USD 2.17 billion . The functional food industry comprises food, beverage, and supplement sectors and has experienced fast growth in recent years. It is estimated that the global food and beverages market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.01% during the forecast period. The sports nutrigenomics market is expected to generate additional revenue of USD 1.98 billion in the forecast period with a growing CAGR of 19.99% Due the COVID-19 outbreak, businesses have started to understand more about the requirements and needs of consumers. Hence the COVID-19 will continue to act as a significant driver for the personalized nutrition market in the long run. Key Offerings: Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, form, application, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 24 other vendors Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/personalized-nutrition-market-size-analysis Personalized Nutrition Market – Segmentation Dietary supplements and nutraceuticals products have high potential in the Asia Pacific region. This segment accounts for over 52% of the APAC market share due to the increasing health awareness and personalized health diet plans. The usage frequency of nutraceuticals in developed countries is nearly 50% to 70% and is majorly used by females.

region. This segment accounts for over 52% of the APAC market share due to the increasing health awareness and personalized health diet plans. The usage frequency of nutraceuticals in developed countries is nearly 50% to 70% and is majorly used by females. The discovery of compounds such as vitamins, minerals, micronutrients, and other pigments has led to the advent of dietary supplements. It is growing at a CAGR of around 14% in the market. The aqueous coating solution is used to coat the tablets as it makes the tablet safe, protective, and easy to swallow, and the usage of this solution is booming in the supplements segment.

Consuming a nutritious diet is essential to maintain a healthy weight and attain the necessary nutrients for healthy body function. People are shifting toward personalized health advice as an individual can get dietary advice tailored explicitly according to the genotype to prevent and treat chronic diseases. Personalized Nutrition Market by Product Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer