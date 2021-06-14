Voya enhances retirement plan participant website experience

Specifically, Voya’s participant website is organized around the primary reasons individuals visit their retirement account online, including savings progress, contribution adjustments and investment monitoring. The enhancements also feature simplified page designs and a newly added website “tour” to help employees navigate the site to best accomplish their goals. Within the streamlined navigation, there is easy access to a wide range of financial wellness resources for helping employees manage their financial life, including: interactive tools, the Voya Learn live and on-demand education platform, articles and a blog featuring timely and trending topics.

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today enhancements to its retirement plan participant website, providing individuals with an intuitive, accessible and more streamlined experience that makes it easier to both monitor and manage savings to ultimately improve retirement outcomes.

According to research from Voya’s own participant base, digital engagement has increased more than 26% over the past year.1 In today’s world, digital platforms are becoming increasingly important as individuals seek to access information and guidance wherever and however they need. What’s more, Voya’s participant data also shows that individuals who engage with their retirement plan digitally through the web save 52% more than those who do not.2

“At Voya, our digital experiences are informed by three primary guiding principles. These include: ensuring our capabilities are simple and easy to use; helping make the right choice the easy choice for individuals; and providing education and reflection in the context of what an individual is doing when they log on to their retirement plan experience,” said Amy Vaillancourt, head of Wealth Solutions Management for Voya Financial. “As we continue to enhance and improve our capabilities, we remain focused on scaling our digital platforms to help drive improved financial outcomes.”

Built with a customer-centric approach, for those employees who take loans or withdrawals, the enhancements provide status updates on transactions via email and text message along with UPS delivery-tracking information. Pages adapt to a user’s device, which provides an optimal experience on a computer, tablet and mobile phone, and the enhancements also include user-friendly graphics and short videos to help simplify options for managing investments to support a variety of learning styles.