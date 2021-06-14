 
checkAd

Voya enhances retirement plan participant website experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today enhancements to its retirement plan participant website, providing individuals with an intuitive, accessible and more streamlined experience that makes it easier to both monitor and manage savings to ultimately improve retirement outcomes.

Specifically, Voya’s participant website is organized around the primary reasons individuals visit their retirement account online, including savings progress, contribution adjustments and investment monitoring. The enhancements also feature simplified page designs and a newly added website “tour” to help employees navigate the site to best accomplish their goals. Within the streamlined navigation, there is easy access to a wide range of financial wellness resources for helping employees manage their financial life, including: interactive tools, the Voya Learn live and on-demand education platform, articles and a blog featuring timely and trending topics.

According to research from Voya’s own participant base, digital engagement has increased more than 26% over the past year.1 In today’s world, digital platforms are becoming increasingly important as individuals seek to access information and guidance wherever and however they need. What’s more, Voya’s participant data also shows that individuals who engage with their retirement plan digitally through the web save 52% more than those who do not.2

“At Voya, our digital experiences are informed by three primary guiding principles. These include: ensuring our capabilities are simple and easy to use; helping make the right choice the easy choice for individuals; and providing education and reflection in the context of what an individual is doing when they log on to their retirement plan experience,” said Amy Vaillancourt, head of Wealth Solutions Management for Voya Financial. “As we continue to enhance and improve our capabilities, we remain focused on scaling our digital platforms to help drive improved financial outcomes.”

Built with a customer-centric approach, for those employees who take loans or withdrawals, the enhancements provide status updates on transactions via email and text message along with UPS delivery-tracking information. Pages adapt to a user’s device, which provides an optimal experience on a computer, tablet and mobile phone, and the enhancements also include user-friendly graphics and short videos to help simplify options for managing investments to support a variety of learning styles.

Seite 1 von 3
Voya Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voya enhances retirement plan participant website experience Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today enhancements to its retirement plan participant website, providing individuals with an intuitive, accessible and more streamlined experience that makes it easier to both monitor and manage savings …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PotlatchDeltic Reports Fire Damage at Ola, Arkansas Sawmill
Humanigen Initiates Submission for Lenzilumab Marketing Authorization in COVID-19, to the United ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
Voya Financial becomes first to receive new DALBAR ESG Retirement Plan Certification and earn 5-star rating for its 401(k) plans
10.06.21
Voya Investment Management announces first close of new infrastructure debt fund focused on renewable energy project financing
09.06.21
Voya Financial completes sale of independent financial planning channel
02.06.21
Voya Financial to present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference
26.05.21
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund, Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Each Announce the Final Results of Tender Offer
25.05.21
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund, Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Each Announce the Expiration and Preliminary Results of Tender Offer
17.05.21
Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions