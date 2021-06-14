Pinnacle Financial Partners Recruits a Team of 9 Experienced Financial Professionals in Huntsville, Alabama

“Jason is one of the top banking leaders in the state, and Pinnacle has assembled a group that can support nearly everything clients need right out of the gate,” said Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and CEO. “Pinnacle’s client service focus and recruiting strength allowed us to attract a complete team in Huntsville, which is among the fastest growing MSAs in the Southeast. This is the perfect way to set up shop quickly and capitalize on the opportunities to take market share in a growing city dominated by large, impersonal banks.”

Pinnacle Financial Partners (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) has hired a team of nine experienced financial professionals to serve clients and grow market share in Huntsville, AL. The group includes four financial advisors focused on commercial, small business and personal banking; one credit advisor; one office leader and three support and processing associates. Jason Baldwin, former market CEO for North Alabama at BBVA, will lead the team as Pinnacle’s Huntsville regional president.

Baldwin’s experience includes overseeing the complete suite of banking services for the second-largest bank in Huntsville, according to FDIC deposit share data.

Pinnacle’s strategy is to attract the best bankers in the largest and fastest growing markets in the Southeast and capitalize on vulnerabilities at the large regional and national franchises that typically control the most market share. Huntsville fits that profile. It is the second largest city in Alabama and is projected to be No. 1 by 2023. Huntsville’s rate of population and GDP growth are 6 percent and 19.3 percent, respectively, over a five-year period ending in 2019.

“Our city is the fastest growing in the state and one of the hottest in all of the Southeast,” Baldwin said. “Pinnacle will be successful here because of our focus on people and relationships. The bank was recognized as one of the most responsive in the country during the pandemic and has earned a nationwide reputation for valuing long-term relationships and being easy to do business with. That’s what Huntsville business owners long for. Coming out of the pandemic, we expect to stand out as an alternative to bigger banks that too often let service slip when people need it most. We’ve found a home that gives us the support, tools and freedom we need so we can do what’s best for clients.”