Adtalem Global Education Appoints Douglas Beck as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, today announced that Douglas G. Beck has joined the company as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. In his role, Beck is responsible for the legal department’s operations and advice and counsel provided to clients in the areas of commercial, corporate governance, IP, labor and employment, litigation, M&A, real estate, regulatory and compliance, and securities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Doug to Adtalem. Doug is a seasoned corporate general counsel with deep experience in all aspects of corporate legal practice including M&A, securities law, compliance, corporate governance and litigation. He has an impressive track record of leveraging his deep legal expertise, thorough understanding of the business and strong client relationships to deliver business results,” said Lisa Wardell, chairman and CEO of Adtalem Global Education.