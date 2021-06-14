Office Depot Thanks Current and Former Service Members and Their Families With New Military Discount Available at Stores Nationwide

Available now, veterans, active duty and retired military personnel, reservists, and their dependents, can enjoy 20% off qualifying regular price purchases in stores nationwide when they present a valid military ID, military dependent ID or form of veteran ID at the time of purchase. For complete offer details, including terms and conditions, click here .

Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform with an online presence and approximately 1,100 stores, wishes to thank those who served and continue to serve our country and their families with an opportunity to enjoy an exclusive discount on select purchases at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide.

“I’m happy to extend our gratitude and appreciation of current and former service members with an exclusive savings opportunity at our stores,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer for Office Depot and The ODP Corporation. “I couldn’t be prouder to support our military and veteran customers and associates and look forward to collaborating with Office Depot’s Military-Veterans Associate Resource Group to help identify additional ways to thank to this community.”

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,100 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot and OfficeMax, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The ODP Corporation and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. 2021 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005127/en/