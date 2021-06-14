 
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present Virtually at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

June 14, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communication technologies, announced today that it will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Company’s presentation will be webcasted and is scheduled to be available on June 16, 2021 at 8:00 am ET.

Comtech management will provide an overview of the Company and its business opportunities. The Company will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentation can be accessed through the IDEAS conference portal for registered participants, in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.comtechtel.com, and on the IDEAS conference website at https://www.threepartadvisors.com/east-coast.

The webcast is expected to be archived on Comtech’s website for a limited time following the event.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

