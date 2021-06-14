 
PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Details to Attend This Week’s Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCB), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, announced today that this week’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., Pacific Daylight Time at

https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PMCB2021

By now all PharmaCyte shareholders should have received a Proxy Statement with 4 separate proposals requiring shareholders to vote on each. If a shareholder has not received a Proxy Statement, please email Investor Relations at investorrelations@PharmaCyte.com and a Proxy Statement will be sent to you. Shareholders can vote electronically using the information in the Proxy Statement or by calling (201) 463-8535.

PharmaCyte’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kenneth L. Waggoner, said of the importance of this vote prior to Wednesday’s Annual Meeting, “Each shareholder voting ‘yes’ on the proposals, especially Proposal No. 2, is critical for PharmaCyte to remain a viable company and for its pancreatic cancer treatment to remain in development and avoid being shelved. We encourage every shareholder to obtain and read the Proxy Statement and then participate in the vote.”

During the virtual meeting, the CEO will update shareholders on the latest work being done by PharmaCyte’s assembled scientific team to address the FDA’s requests related to the clinical hold on PharmaCyte’s treatment for locally advanced inoperable pancreatic cancer. Additionally, other company business will be addressed, including a discussion on the proposals set forth in the Proxy Statement and subsequent voting.

To learn more about PharmaCyte’s pancreatic cancer treatment and how it works inside the body to treat locally advanced inoperable pancreatic cancer, we encourage you to watch the Company’s documentary video complete with medical animations at: https://www.PharmaCyte.com/Cancer

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as “Cell-in-a-Box.” This technology is being used as a platform upon which therapies for several types of cancer and diabetes are being developed.

PharmaCyte’s therapy for cancer involves encapsulating genetically engineered human cells that convert an inactive chemotherapy drug into its active or “cancer-killing” form. For pancreatic cancer, these encapsulated cells are implanted in the blood supply to the patient’s tumor as close as possible to the site of the tumor. Once implanted, a chemotherapy drug that is normally activated in the liver (ifosfamide) is given intravenously at one-third the normal dose. The ifosfamide is carried by the circulatory system to where the encapsulated cells have been implanted. When the ifosfamide flows through pores in the capsules, the live cells inside act as a “bio-artificial liver” and activate the chemotherapy drug at the site of the cancer. This “targeted chemotherapy” has proven effective and safe to use in past clinical trials and we believe results in little to no treatment related side effects.

