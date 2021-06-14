 
Adamis Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Stockholders

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today announced that it has filed its definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and sent the below letter to stockholders. The letter has been signed by all five members of the Company’s Board of Directors: Howard C. Birndorf, Roshawn Blunt, Dennis J. Carlo, Ph.D., David J. Marguglio and Richard C. Williams.

***

June 14, 2021

Dear Stockholder,

The Board of Directors (the "Board") thanks you for your continued investment in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ("Adamis" or the "Company"). We are writing to you today because this year's Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") on July 16, 2021 is an important one as Adamis continues pursuing breakthrough drugs and treatments for allergies, respiratory diseases and opioid-induced overdoses.

As the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and the United States grapples with a harrowing opioid epidemic, our Board and management are working to develop and commercialize an innovative pipeline of sorely needed solutions. We believe our work has the potential to not only create enduring value for stockholders, but also society as a whole. That is why we are urging you to vote on the WHITE proxy card to re-elect all five members of the Board at next month’s Annual Meeting.

Over the past year, we have been executing a disciplined and focused strategy in order to:

  • Successfully navigate the unprecedented market volatility and operating challenges caused by the pandemic.
  • Maintain a strong capital position and healthy balance sheet.
  • Pursue potential regulatory approval for our high-dose naloxone injection product candidate, which is intended for the treatment of opioid overdose.
  • Advance Tempol, which is a potential breakthrough treatment for COVID-19, through the clinical testing phase.
  • Explore partnerships and collaborations that can help us accelerate pipeline initiatives and potentially realize value on an accelerated basis.

Although we recognize there is significant work in front of us in order to deliver the value that our stockholders desire, we believe Adamis has strong momentum heading into the back half of 2021. We have achieved total stockholder returns of more than 75% on a one-year basis and more than 85% on a year-to-date basis.1 This represents significant outperformance relative to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and the Nasdaq US Small Cap Biotechnology Index over the same periods.

