Wejo to Participate in Inaugural Credit Suisse Mobility Start-up Forum

Wejo Limited (“Wejo”), a global leader in connected vehicle data, announced today that it will participate in the Inaugural Credit Suisse Mobility Start-up Forum on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Wejo Founder and CEO Richard Barlow and CFO John Maxwell will hold one-on-one conversations with investors to discuss the company’s mission to revolutionize the way we live, work and travel through connected vehicle data.

For additional information for investors, please visit https://www.wejo.com/investor-relations.