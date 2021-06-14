Graham Holdings Completes Acquisition of Leaf Group Ltd.

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) reported today that it has closed on the previously announced acquisition of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) for $8.50 per share in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $323 million.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, Leaf Group is a consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker).

