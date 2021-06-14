 
checkAd

Medigus Ltd. Issues CEO Letter to its Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

OMER, Israel, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, today released a letter to its shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Liron Carmel.

Dear Shareholder,

Medigus’ mission has always been the advancement of innovative technologies, however beginning two years ago we initiated an in-depth review of the Company, and after a thorough review of our successes, failures, strengths and weakness, as well as a critical look at our product portfolio, we made some important discoveries.

We discovered that our abilities to navigate the path from proven concept to commercialization is where we may provide real value to our partners.

We also recognized that partnering with later stage companies is an inefficient use of our resources. Therefore, going forward, we will seek to grow opportunities with shorter timeline horizons, and once the defined objectives have been achieved, we will seek a strategic partner to help us take them to the next stage, or spin the business off as a separate entity.

Finally, while we remain technology oriented, we have broadened our market focus to include sectors that have shorter go-to-market pathways. We believe that our diversified activities have attracted a broader investor pool, and with greater access to capital, we are able to pursue additional opportunities, potentially accelerating our growth.
I believe this new model represents the sweet spot for our skill set and allows us to generate the greatest value for our stakeholders. It enables us to handle several projects at once rather than committing all our assets to single, larger scale projects. It also provides us with greater flexibility in allocating capital, and the ability to act quickly on time sensitive opportunities.

Since implementing these changes, we have pursued several opportunities that we believe will result in significant return to our shareholders. Consistent with our revised strategy, the work we have done with ScoutCam and Muse is as follows:

ScoutCam

Leveraging successful projects in the aerospace (NASA), nuclear (Westinghhouse) and automotive (Rolls Royce) sectors, Scoutcam is working to establish a dedicated industrial salesforce. To facilitate the shift to broad scale commercialization, we established ScoutCam Ltd., a private Israeli subsidiary, and executed a stock exchange and transferred the related technology and activity to ScoutCam Inc. (OTCQB: SCTC), an entity in which we own approximately 28.06% today. As of today, ScoutCam Inc. is traded at a market value of approximately $66 million.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medigus Ltd. Issues CEO Letter to its Shareholders OMER, Israel, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, today released a letter to its shareholders from its Chief Executive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
Endeavour Announces Admission to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Sbanken ASA – Final day of Offer Period under the best and final recommended voluntary offer by ...
bp, Aker and Statkraft join forces for offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board