Editas Medicine Strengthens Executive Leadership Team to Advance Pipeline and Support Long-term Growth

Mark S. Shearman, Ph.D., joins as Chief Scientific Officer

Chi Li, Ph.D., MBA, RAC, joins as Chief Regulatory Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that it named Chi Li, Ph.D., MBA, RAC, as the Company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Regulatory Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Li will lead regulatory affairs strategy and activities related to Editas Medicine’s drug development programs. Additionally, as previously announced, Dr. Mark S. Shearman, Ph.D., joined the Company today as Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer. Drs. Shearman and Li strengthen the Company’s leadership team with a focus on advancing its pipeline of transformative, gene editing medicines to patients.

“We are thrilled to have Mark and Chi join Editas, further strengthening our team and helping us achieve our near-term and long-term milestones. Mark has an outstanding track record of drug discovery and development and leading high performing teams. Specifically, during his career, he has led discovery programs across multiple modalities, including ophthalmology, immunology, and neurology – key areas of focus for Editas. Chi has an impressive strategic regulatory affairs track record, having guided more than 30 development programs through regulatory processes, and including multiple submissions and approvals in the US and globally,” said James C. Mullen, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Editas Medicine. “We are confident Mark and Chi will help us advance our pipeline and our mission of bringing transformative gene editing medicines to patients.”

Mark S. Shearman brings to Editas Medicine more than 30 years of experience in drug discovery and development across multiple therapeutic modalities. Dr. Shearman joins Editas Medicine from Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), where he served as Chief Scientific Officer and was responsible for leading the company's product candidate selection process, pre-clinical and translational research, and long-term research and development planning.   Prior to AGTC, Dr. Shearman served as Senior Vice President of Research & Early Development at EMD Serono, Inc., the U.S. and Canadian subsidiary of Merck KGaA. Previously, Dr. Shearman was Executive Director of Merck & Co. Research Laboratories, Boston, and Senior Director at the Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Laboratories Neuroscience Research Centre in the United Kingdom. Dr. Shearman earned a B.Sc. from the University of Bristol, U.K., and a Ph.D. from the University of Nottingham, U.K. He also conducted academic research at institutes in Japan and Germany.

