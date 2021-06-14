 
checkAd

MobileSmith Health Announces the Appointment of Dr. Elina Lazo to Newly Established Perioperative Services Roundtable

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

PSR to share insight on perioperative operational and workflow challenges facing hospital OR and ASC teams nationwide

RALEIGH, N.C., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector who is changing traditional healthcare patient engagement and adherence management, today announced the appointment of Elina Lazo, DNP, MSN, RN, NE-BC, CPHQ as the inaugural member of the company’s newly established Perioperative Services Roundtable (PSR).

MobileSmith Health recognizes the critically important role that Perioperative Services leaders play in operating room environments as they pursue operational and workflow improvements along with driving enhanced patient experiences and outcomes, whether through new processes or emerging technologies. The PSR initiative’s main focus is to provide a mobile-health thought leadership platform where the voice of these Perioperative leaders can be heard and new insights shared.

“We are excited to have Elina Lazo join as the first of the five members of the PSR team,” said David Wardlaw, MobileSmith Health’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Elina brings a combination of knowledge and passion to the team, particularly in the area of emerging technologies that bring together EMR driven workflows and mobile patient applications to enhance the patient experience and improve staff efficiencies. We look forward to filling our final four PSR positions and providing a great thought leadership platform that can have a positive impact on the perioperative workplace and patient engagement.”

With 20 years’ experience in healthcare, Elina Lazo currently serves as the director of surgery at a leading Seattle-based health system. She previously served in many roles that have significantly contributed toward patient safety and quality; staff and provider satisfaction; and cost containment and resource management. 

After serving for two decades in healthcare, I believe the industry is a bit behind many of the tech companies that utilize modern inventions to increase efficiency, turnaround time and easing the way for patients and customers,” said Lazo. “Outside of healthcare, we experience these tools every day in the banking industry, finance arena, and many more. That’s why I’m thrilled to join MobileSmith Health’s Perioperative Services Roundtable, where I’ll be a part of sharing insights, pushing us forward and delivering change, especially as we take the leap from customary experiences to quicker and more efficient technology platforms that benefits all stakeholders.”

To learn more about MobileSmith Health’s Perioperative Services Roundtable or its Integrated Ecosystem of interoperable, EMR‐integrated mobile health products and services, visit the website.

About MobileSmith Health
MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector, is connecting healthcare providers to their patients and their patients to their health to improve clinical outcomes and the overall patient journey. The company’s health technology ecosystem is an intuitive and patient-friendly way to gain visibility and efficiency throughout pre- and post-procedural adherence via embedded EMR integration and adherence tracking dashboards, thus reducing cancellations and complications across episodes of care. MobileSmith Health has helped more than 200 hospitals meet their healthcare consumers where they are – on their mobile devices – to extend a provider’s ability to modify behavior with apps that remind, educate, track and engage the patients that use them.

For more information, visit www.mobilesmith.com and connect with us at @TheMobileSmith, on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Tom Testa        
617-872-0184
tom@andersoni.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MobileSmith Health Announces the Appointment of Dr. Elina Lazo to Newly Established Perioperative Services Roundtable PSR to share insight on perioperative operational and workflow challenges facing hospital OR and ASC teams nationwideRALEIGH, N.C., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
Endeavour Announces Admission to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Sbanken ASA – Final day of Offer Period under the best and final recommended voluntary offer by ...
bp, Aker and Statkraft join forces for offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board