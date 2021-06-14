 
checkAd

Got vaccinated? Verizon has an amazing deal to step up your tech

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

Get vaxed against COVID-19 and get 10% off what you love, including the best headphones, smart home tech and accessories.

Shop this offer - verizon.com/discounts/vaccination

What you need to know:

  • Verizon is offering 10% off an accessory to Verizon customers that have received a COVID-19 vaccination
  • Those Who Serve — teachers, nurses, first responders and military personnel — are also eligible to receive the offer
  • Stacks with Vax! The 10% off promo is stackable with most existing accessory offers, including Dads & Grads, for huge savings on the best tech

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting June 15, Verizon is offering an additional 10% off one accessory1 to all Verizon customers who received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. The discount is also extended to the tireless nurses who have been on the frontline helping people battle COVID-19, first responders who help countless Americans every single day, military personnel who protect our country and the thousands of teachers who keep the classrooms running and our kids educated in a virtual environment.

Here is how it works:

  • You must be a Verizon customer who has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, a first responder, nurse, teacher or member of the military.
  • Visit verizon.com/discounts/vaccination/ starting June 15 and answer a brief questionnaire by July 31, 2021.
  • After you hit submit you will receive a one-time use promo code via SMS within 24 hours.
  • When you receive your code, simply visit a local Verizon store or verizon.com, purchase the accessory of choice and add your promo code upon checkout.
  • Codes must be redeemed by August 15, 2021.

Stacks with vax

Here’s the best part. This 10% off promotion is stackable with most existing accessory offers, meaning you get a super discount on smart home devices, headphones, game controllers and more. Here are just a few great tech deals for anyone that qualifies:

Visit verizon.com/discounts/vaccination/ starting June 15 to get 10% off an accessory.

1Accessories with a retail price ending in $0.97 are not eligible for the accessory discount. Only one promo code per Verizon mobile number will be eligible. If you are a Verizon customer who has received at least one COVID-19 vaccination or are a First Responder, Nurse, Teacher or member of the Military, you are eligible for this offer.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Media contact:
George Koroneos
george.koroneos@verizon.com
Twitter: @GLKCreative





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Got vaccinated? Verizon has an amazing deal to step up your tech Get vaxed against COVID-19 and get 10% off what you love, including the best headphones, smart home tech and accessories.Shop this offer - verizon.com/discounts/vaccination What you need to know: Verizon is offering 10% off an accessory to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
Endeavour Announces Admission to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Sbanken ASA – Final day of Offer Period under the best and final recommended voluntary offer by ...
bp, Aker and Statkraft join forces for offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board