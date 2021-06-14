Got vaccinated? Verizon has an amazing deal to step up your tech
Get vaxed against COVID-19 and get 10% off what you love, including the best headphones, smart home tech and accessories.
Shop this offer - verizon.com/discounts/vaccination
What you need to know:
- Verizon is offering 10% off an accessory to Verizon customers that have received a COVID-19 vaccination
- Those Who Serve — teachers, nurses, first responders and military personnel — are also eligible to receive the offer
- Stacks with Vax! The 10% off promo is stackable with most existing accessory offers, including Dads & Grads, for huge savings on the best tech
BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting June 15, Verizon is offering an additional 10% off one accessory1 to all Verizon customers who received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. The discount is also extended to the tireless nurses who have been on the frontline helping people battle COVID-19, first responders who help countless Americans every single day, military personnel who protect our country and the thousands of teachers who keep the classrooms running and our kids educated in a virtual environment.
Here is how it works:
- You must be a Verizon customer who has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, a first responder, nurse, teacher or member of the military.
- Visit verizon.com/discounts/vaccination/ starting June 15 and answer a brief questionnaire by July 31, 2021.
- After you hit submit you will receive a one-time use promo code via SMS within 24 hours.
- When you receive your code, simply visit a local Verizon store or verizon.com, purchase the accessory of choice and add your promo code upon checkout.
- Codes must be redeemed by August 15, 2021.
Stacks with vax
Here’s the best part. This 10% off promotion is stackable with most existing accessory offers, meaning you get a super discount on smart home devices, headphones, game controllers and more. Here are just a few great tech deals for anyone that qualifies:
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $269.99 (reg. $349.99; 6/15-6/20)
- Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge for $224.99 (reg. $349.99; 6/15-6/20)
- JBL Quantum ONE Gaming headset for $224.99 (reg. $349.99; 6/15-6/27)
- Google Nest Hub Max for $180.88 (reg. $229.99; 6/15-6/27)
- Arlo Video Doorbell for $116.99 (reg. $149.99; 6/15-7/4)
- Razer Kishi for Android (Xbox) Gaming Controller for $80.99 (reg. $99.99; 6/15-6/19)
-
Fitbit Charge 4 for $89.99 (reg. $129.99; 6/14-6/19)
Visit verizon.com/discounts/vaccination/ starting June 15 to get 10% off an accessory.
1Accessories with a retail price ending in $0.97 are not eligible for the accessory discount. Only one promo code per Verizon mobile number will be eligible. If you are a Verizon customer who has received at least one COVID-19 vaccination or are a First Responder, Nurse, Teacher or member of the Military, you are eligible for this offer.
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.
Media contact:
George Koroneos
george.koroneos@verizon.com
Twitter: @GLKCreative
0 Kommentare