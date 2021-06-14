Got vaccinated? Verizon has an amazing deal to step up your tech

Get vaxed against COVID-19 and get 10% off what you love, including the best headphones, smart home tech and accessories.

Verizon is offering 10% off an accessory to Verizon customers that have received a COVID-19 vaccination

Those Who Serve — teachers, nurses, first responders and military personnel — are also eligible to receive the offer

Stacks with Vax! The 10% off promo is stackable with most existing accessory offers, including Dads & Grads, for huge savings on the best tech



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting June 15, Verizon is offering an additional 10% off one accessory1 to all Verizon customers who received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. The discount is also extended to the tireless nurses who have been on the frontline helping people battle COVID-19, first responders who help countless Americans every single day, military personnel who protect our country and the thousands of teachers who keep the classrooms running and our kids educated in a virtual environment.

Here is how it works:

You must be a Verizon customer who has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, a first responder, nurse, teacher or member of the military.

Visit verizon.com/discounts/vaccination/ starting June 15 and answer a brief questionnaire by July 31, 2021.

starting June 15 and answer a brief questionnaire by July 31, 2021. After you hit submit you will receive a one-time use promo code via SMS within 24 hours.

When you receive your code, simply visit a local Verizon store or verizon.com, purchase the accessory of choice and add your promo code upon checkout.

Codes must be redeemed by August 15, 2021.



Stacks with vax

Here’s the best part. This 10% off promotion is stackable with most existing accessory offers, meaning you get a super discount on smart home devices, headphones, game controllers and more. Here are just a few great tech deals for anyone that qualifies:

Visit verizon.com/discounts/vaccination/ starting June 15 to get 10% off an accessory.

1Accessories with a retail price ending in $0.97 are not eligible for the accessory discount. Only one promo code per Verizon mobile number will be eligible. If you are a Verizon customer who has received at least one COVID-19 vaccination or are a First Responder, Nurse, Teacher or member of the Military, you are eligible for this offer.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.