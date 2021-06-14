Wolters Kluwer appoints Bill Baker as Chief Human Resources Officer

June 14, 2021 - Wolters Kluwer announces that Bill Baker has been promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer following the departure of Maryjo Charbonnier, who is leaving Wolters Kluwer to pursue other career opportunities.

Mr. Baker has been with Wolters Kluwer since 2013, most recently in the role of Executive Vice President, Global Rewards & HR Service Delivery, responsible for the design and delivery of a competitive and compelling rewards strategy as well as the optimization of HR Service Delivery including operations, analytics, and technology. During his tenure in this role, Mr. Baker was the executive leader for an extensive HR transformation program that included the modernization of the company’s global HR infrastructure, enabling a deeper understanding of our workforce through more robust analytics and supporting the talent and rewards strategies and solutions that are important to our current and potential employees. Before his most recent role, he served as a Vice President and divisional head of HR, working with the leadership of our Governance, Risk & Compliance division.

“I am very pleased that we have a strong leader internally for the next chapter in HR. Bill has extensive experience that will be instrumental to drive our ambitious agenda as a company since talent is a key enabler for realizing our potential. The dedication of our highly specialized employees is one of our greatest strengths and critical to our future success,” said Nancy McKinstry, CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board, Wolters Kluwer.

Bill Baker is very excited about this new opportunity and looks forward to serving as the Chief Human Resources Officer. “At Wolters Kluwer, the talent of our colleagues and the strength of our teams has been a differentiator in our success. Our customers depend on us to deliver deep expertise and market-leading tools and software that make it easier for them to deliver on their own commitments. To ensure our customers can continue to count on us, we will remain sharply focused on being a leading employer where people can be themselves, be innovative, be respected, and be impactful. Our work matters to many and I look forward to collaborating with the leadership of the company and my HR colleagues around the world to keep aiming higher and delivering for our employees and our customers.”