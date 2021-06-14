 
checkAd

The Board of Directors of Nexstim Plc resolved on amendments of the stock options 2020 and cancellation of stock options 2016B held by the company and ending option plan 2013A

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Company announcement, Helsinki, 14 June 2021 at 4 PM (EEST)

The Board of Directors of Nexstim Plc resolved on amendments of the stock options 2020 and cancellation of stock options 2016B held by the company and ending option plan 2013A

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or the "Company"), announces that the Board of Directors of Nexstim resolved on June 14, 2021, to convert 11 011 stock options 2020A currently held by the company into stock options 2020B, and 18 819 stock options 2020A currently held by the company into stock options 2020C.

As consequence of the above-mentioned change

  • in aggregate 206 011 are marked with 2020B, our of which 179 557 have been allocated to the management and personnel and 26 454 remain in the possession of the company;
  • in aggregate 213 819 are marked with 2020C, our of which 187 365 have been allocated to the management and personnel and 26 454 remain in the possession of the company.

In addition, 165 170 option rights are marked with symbol 2020A and those option rights are all allocated to management and personnel.

The amended terms of the stock options 2020 are available on the company’s website www.nexstim.com/investors.

Cancellation of stock options 2016B held by the company

The Board of Directors resolved on June 14, 2021, to definitely and irrevocably cancel 10 stock options 2016B held by the company

Ending option plan 2013A

The Board resolved totally and irrevocably to terminate the option plan 2013A in its entirety.

NEXSTIM PLC

Board of Directors

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Leena Niemistö, Chair of Board
+358 9 2727 170
leena.niemisto@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified Adviser)                    
 +46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Board of Directors of Nexstim Plc resolved on amendments of the stock options 2020 and cancellation of stock options 2016B held by the company and ending option plan 2013A Company announcement, Helsinki, 14 June 2021 at 4 PM (EEST) The Board of Directors of Nexstim Plc resolved on amendments of the stock options 2020 and cancellation of stock options 2016B held by the company and ending option plan 2013A Nexstim Plc …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
Endeavour Announces Admission to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Sbanken ASA – Final day of Offer Period under the best and final recommended voluntary offer by ...
bp, Aker and Statkraft join forces for offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board