Avalon GloboCare Announces Execution of Purchase Agreement for Acquisition of SenlangBio in All Stock Transaction

SenlangBio, a world-class cell therapy company, has developed a robust pipeline which includes 15 autologous and universal (“off-the-shelf”) CAR-T and CAR-γδT cell therapy candidates targeting hematologic malignancies and solid tumors

SenlangBio’s lead CAR-T candidate, Senl_1904B, has achieved a 97.2% complete remission rate in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; granted IND status by NMPA to begin Phase I clinical study in June 2021

Vertical integration of 16,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art GMP facility with large-scale bio-manufacturing and bio-processing capabilities

Avalon to sell 15.6% equity interest in SenlangBio to Institutional Healthcare Investor for USD $30 Million

FREEHOLD, N.J., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) (“Avalon” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (“SenlangBio”), a PRC limited liability company. SenlangBio is currently the largest cell therapy company in Northern China in terms of bio-manufacturing scale, breadth and depth of clinical development programs, and pre-clinical research. SenlangBio’s core technology platforms include chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cells (CAR-T), allogeneic CAR Gamma Delta T-cells (CAR-γδT), and armored tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (armTILs). Avalon will acquire SenlangBio’s proprietary cellular therapy portfolio consisting of multiple autologous and allogeneic candidates, including both single-target therapies as well as “cocktail” combinations.

In connection with the transaction, Avalon will issue 81 million shares of its common stock (the “Acquisition Shares”) to acquire SenlangBio (the “Acquisition”). The terms of the Acquisition will be detailed in Avalon’s Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with respect to the Acquisition on or about the date hereof. Avalon plans to seek approval from its stockholders of the issuance of the Acquisition Shares, as well as the shares potentially issuable in the Equity Financing (described below), in accordance with the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) at its upcoming 2021 annual stockholder meeting.

