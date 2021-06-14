 
Farmer Bros. Co. Releases 2020 Sustainability and Direct Trade Impact Reports

NORTHLAKE, Texas, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) (the “Company”) released its 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Direct Trade Impact Report today. The report articulates the Company’s 2020 achievements and offers data supporting its continued commitment to leading the coffee industry in sustainable sourcing, production and trading.

Since Farmer Brothers formally began its sustainability journey several years ago, the company has made great strides in its key initiatives. Notably, the Company achieved significant milestones in 2020:

  • Roasted nearly 32 million pounds of fully traceable green coffee;
  • Diverted 75% of waste away from landfills and achieved zero-waste status on 100% of the company’s roasting facilities each year since 2018;
  • Restored 9,000 pieces of commercial brewing equipment per year on average, with 75% of components recovered;
  • Reduced overall carbon dioxide emissions by 11% compared to 2019.

“Our commitment to quality coffee and service goes hand in hand with our commitment to sustainability, which is a three-part equation encompassing Social, Environmental, and Economic Development,” said Deverl Maserang, President & CEO. “We call that SEED – which is not a program, but a framework for how we approach our sustainability practices. We believe that each of these parts is inextricably intertwined with the others. If we falter on one, we cannot be champions of the others. This year has been a challenge on so many levels, but Farmer Brothers’ grounding in that concept of sustainability has kept our focus clear. As we pivoted to rethink our business model and adapt to the pandemic-impacted environment, we evaluated whatever we did against all three parts of the sustainability equation.”

As demonstrated by years of investment in sustainable practices, Farmer Brothers has stayed true to its guiding principles around service, quality and corporate responsibility, supporting the long-term relationships the company has built over the years with coffee growers, partners and customers. The company continues to build sustainable practices into the fabric of the organization, from coffee farmers and producers at origin while enforcing transparency throughout the supply chain.

