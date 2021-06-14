 
Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of New Website

-- Unique Animation Tells Company Story--

FRISCO, TX, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI), a growing oil and gas company, today announced the launch of its new website at www.verdebh.com/.

“We know the importance of a website featuring modern design, easy navigation, tools and resources that potential investors utilize to research a company. Our new website will explain Verde Bio Holding’s business strategy and current successes,” said Scott Cox, Chief Executive Officer.

“We are especially pleased by a unique animated video on our website that explains the strategy behind Verde Bio. Don’t miss it!” Mr. Cox said. “The improved website provides our investors a thorough explanation of the Company they have invested into; our aggressive growth strategy, how we have planned for both the present and the future, and our vision of future growth and expansion. We are very proud of our new, useful, informative portal which will give all a better understanding of Verde Bio Holdings."

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc., a growing U.S. Energy Company based in Frisco, Texas, is engaged in the acquisition and development of high-growth mineral rights and select non-operated working interests in premier U.S. basins. Verde currently owns producing mineral, royalty and overriding royalty interests in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado and Wyoming, the Haynesville Shale of Louisiana, the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the Delaware and Permian Basin of Texas and the Marcellus and Utica shales in West Virginia and Ohio. The Company is focused on providing strong shareholder returns through asset growth generated by our acquisitions of revenue producing assets.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete software development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Contact:
Paul Knopick E & E Communications
pknopick@eandecommunications.com 
940.262.3584





