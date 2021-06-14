Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of New Website

“We know the importance of a website featuring modern design, easy navigation, tools and resources that potential investors utilize to research a company. Our new website will explain Verde Bio Holding’s business strategy and current successes,” said Scott Cox, Chief Executive Officer.

“We are especially pleased by a unique animated video on our website that explains the strategy behind Verde Bio. Don’t miss it!” Mr. Cox said. “The improved website provides our investors a thorough explanation of the Company they have invested into; our aggressive growth strategy, how we have planned for both the present and the future, and our vision of future growth and expansion. We are very proud of our new, useful, informative portal which will give all a better understanding of Verde Bio Holdings."

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc., a growing U.S. Energy Company based in Frisco, Texas, is engaged in the acquisition and development of high-growth mineral rights and select non-operated working interests in premier U.S. basins. Verde currently owns producing mineral, royalty and overriding royalty interests in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado and Wyoming, the Haynesville Shale of Louisiana, the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the Delaware and Permian Basin of Texas and the Marcellus and Utica shales in West Virginia and Ohio. The Company is focused on providing strong shareholder returns through asset growth generated by our acquisitions of revenue producing assets.

