Healthier Choices Management Corp. Announces Expiration of Rights Offering

Hollywood, FL, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (sometimes referred to as the “Company” or “HCMC”) (OTC Pink: HCMC), announced today the expiration of the Company’s rights offering. The subscription period for its previously announced rights offering (the “Offering”) of shares of common stock at an actual subscription price of $0.0010 per share, which represents a 25% discount to the 5-day VWAP ending on the expiration date, expired on June 10, 2021, and these rights are no longer exercisable.

The subscription rights exercised totaled approximately 27 billion shares of common stock. Preliminary estimates indicate that the Company will be raising gross proceeds of approximately $27 million from the Offering. The results of the Offering and HCMC’s estimates regarding the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering to be received by HCMC are subject to finalization and verification by its subscription agent.

HCMC anticipates that closing of the Offering will occur on or about June 15, 2021, subject to satisfaction or waiver of all conditions to closing. Upon the closing, the subscription agent will distribute, by way of direct registration in book-entry form or through the facilities of DTC, as applicable, shares of common stock to holders of rights who have validly exercised their rights and paid the subscription price in full. No physical stock certificates will be issued to such holders. While the shares sold in the offering will be released by HCMC’s transfer agent to actual record date holders, the allocation of shares to participating rights holders’ accounts will be the responsibility of their individual brokers, nominees or online trading platforms. Participating rights holders should contact their brokers, nominees or online trading platforms for verification of receipt of shares they were issued pursuant to the rights offering.

Maxim Group LLC acted as Dealer-Manager for the Offering. Counsel for HCMC was Cozen O’Connor and counsel for Maxim Group was Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP.

Jeffrey Holman, the CEO of HCMC stated, “We chose to raise capital through a rights offering in order to provide all stockholders with the opportunity and the flexibility to participate according to their pro rata share of ownership in HCMC. I truly appreciate each stockholder who chose to participate for the confidence that you placed in Team HCMC. This offering allows us to pursue various courses to increase stockholder value, including protection of our intellectual property rights through litigation and other methods, funding future research and development for both our intellectual property suite and products, and funding for growth initiatives.”