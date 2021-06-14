 
IFR Completes Convertible Debenture Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
CALGARY, Alberta, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Frontier Resources Corporation (“IFR”) (TSX-V: IFR) is pleased to report the closing of a US$750,000 convertible debenture (“Convertible Debenture”) private placement (the “CD Offering”) pursuant to the LOI and RTO transaction announced on May 10th 2021. The Convertible Debenture, including any Common Shares issued upon conversion thereof, is subject to a hold period that expires on October 12, 2021, and is subject to final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The net proceeds of the CD Offering is intended as bridge financing and will be used as follows: (a) drilling of a potential Tecolutla 12 well;‎ (b) regulatory costs and contract license fees for Tecolutla;‎ (c) IFR expenses related to the Proposed RTO Transaction; and (d) IFR expenses related to the other transactions described in the LOI.‎

The Company also announces that the TSX-V exchanged has approved a 30 day extension to close the previously announced non-brokered common share private placement offering ‎(“Common Share Offering”) of up to CDN$1,000,000 ‎at $0.025 per IFR common share (“Common Share”).

The Common Share Offering is scheduled to close on or about July 12, 2021 and is subject to TSX Venture Exchange final approval and all securities are subject to a four-month hold period.  Finder’s fees may be payable in connection with the Common Share Offering, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.

About International Frontier Resources
International Frontier Resources Corporation (IFR) is a Canadian publicly traded company with a demonstrated track record of advancing oil and gas projects. Through its Mexican subsidiary, Petro Frontera S.A.P.I de CV (Frontera) and strategic joint ventures, it is advancing the development of petroleum and natural gas assets in Mexico. IFR also has projects in Canada and the United States, including the Northwest Territories and Montana.

IFR’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture, trading under the symbol IFR. For additional information please visit www.internationalfrontier.com.

For further information

Steve Hanson – President and CEO  or  Tony Kinnon Chairman
(403) 215-2780   (403) 215-2780
shanson@internationalfrontier.com   tkinnon@internationalfrontier.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility or accuracy of this release.

