The Brick Announces Sponsorship of Homes For Heroes Foundation to Support Homeless Veterans in Edmonton

The Village, located in the community of Evansdale in Edmonton, will consist of 20 tiny modular homes, a resource centre, counselors office, recreation space and gardens. Through its sponsorship as a Community Partner, The Brick is donating furniture, appliances and other necessary items to furnish the homes – each less than 300 square feet in size but fully equipped with the features of a larger home.

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brick, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leon’s Furniture Limited (“LFL” or “Leon’s”) (TSX: LNF ), is proud to announce the company’s sponsorship of the Edmonton ATCO Veterans Village (the Village), a housing initiative from Homes For Heroes Foundation, designed to support Canadian Armed Forces Veterans who are experiencing homelessness.

“As a proudly Canadian company – one with deep Edmonton roots – The Brick stands behind Canadian Armed Forces Veterans,” said Dave Freeman, President, The Brick. “These men and women have risked everything for Canadians, and we are grateful for their service. The Brick is honoured to support Homes For Heroes Foundation by providing furnishings and appliances to make these tiny houses homes, ultimately creating safe, comfortable spaces for our country’s heroes at a time when they need it most.”

More than 5,000 Veterans are homeless in Canada. Homes For Heroes Foundation’s mission is to end this issue by providing unique, affordable housing and critical support services for Veterans. The organization endorses the concepts of “Housing First” and “Harm Reduction,” providing wrap-around service delivery through a team-based and collaborative case management approach.

“Homes For Heroes Foundation feels very fortunate to have such a great community minded partner in The Brick,” said Dave Howard, President & CEO, Homes For Heroes Foundation. “They have shown great compassion and respect for those that have served and I believe this donation is an extension of that support. Homes For Heroes is proud to bring together all levels of government, the corporate community, and individuals in a common goal to give back to the men and women that served this great country. Edmonton is an amazing city and we are thrilled to have our second village being built here.”