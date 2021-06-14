NV Gold Appoints Thomas Klein as Vice President of Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Klein as Vice President of Exploration, after serving as a consultant and …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Klein as Vice President of Exploration, after serving as a consultant and Exploration Manager for NV Gold since 2020.

"I am extremely pleased to appoint Thomas to NV Gold's executive management team as Vice President of Exploration, after assisting the Company as Exploration Manager over the past year," commented Peter A. Ball, President & CEO of NV Gold. "Thomas' passion and energy for mineral discovery is amazing to be part of every day and will be the cornerstone in preparing NV Gold for an exciting 2021 and beyond. Leveraging his extensive experience, relationships and knowledge of Nevada exploration strengthens NV Gold's team, and further improves our opportunity for a significant discovery for our shareholders and will play a key role in advancing our promising mineral property portfolio. In addition, I would also like to welcome Catherine Samson to our geological team in Nevada, who brings a solid depth of knowledge and energy from her most recent roles with Nevada Gold Mines on the Carlin Trend, and Millrock Exploration Corporation in Alaska."

Mr. Thomas Klein brings over 25 years of distinguished global exploration experience. During Mr. Klein's career he has made very important contributions to multiple gold discoveries and/or project advancements in the USA, South America, West Africa, and the Middle East, and has spent the last decade exploring and generating exploration opportunities for Newmont Mining in Nevada. Mr. Klein discovered the Kupfertal Cu-Au Porphyry in Peru, is credited as the co-discoverer of the Amulsar Gold Deposit in Armenia, holds a Masters in Mineralogy from Ruprecht-Karls University in Heidelberg, Germany, and is a Member of the Geological Society of Nevada.

"I am excited about this great opportunity and pleased to work alongside the team of technical experts of NV Gold. I have known Dr. Quinton Hennigh and Dr. Odin Christensen for over 20 years. NV Gold's diversified project portfolio has impressed me from the beginning, and with the recent addition of strategic untested and drill-ready projects, NV Gold is in a strong position going forward. Our team of some of the best geologists and prospectors in Nevada, along with our vast land holdings with diversified gold systems, establishes a solid foundation for future discoveries," stated Thomas Klein, VP Exploration, NV Gold.