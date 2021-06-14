EV Biologics is now Pink Current

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp (OTC PINK:YECO) today announced that it has completed all its filings on OTC Markets and is now Pink Current.Being current and Penny Stock Exempt allows the majority of brokers to trade …

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp (OTC PINK:YECO ) today announced that it has completed all its filings on OTC Markets and is now Pink Current.

CEO Daniel Mckinney, said 'we are pleased to be current in our filings and are now focused on developing innovative regenerative biologics including engineered exosomes and other stem cell-derived products. We will be utilizing our secured funding of up to $5 million to begin generation of a novel exosome-producer cell line and production of therapeutic extracellular vesicles and nanoparticles for preclinical research.'

As reported on May 19th, the Company has submitted an application to FINRA to change its name and trading symbol.

EV Biologics is building a world-class team of exosome biotechnology experts specializing in molecular biology, biochemical engineering, biomanufacturing, cellular biochemistry, bioinformatics and computational biology.

Please visit our website: www.evbiologics.com

EV was previously a Nasdaq listed company and intends to apply to up-list to OTCQX before the end of 2021.

Exosomes

Exosomes are nano-sized vesicles that serve as mediators for cell-to-cell communication. With their unique nucleic acids, proteins, and lipids cargo compositions that reflect the characteristics of producer cells, exosomes can be utilized as cell-free therapeutics. - Cells, 2020

The intrinsic properties of exosomes in regulating complex intracellular pathways has advanced their potential utility in the therapeutic control of many diseases, including neurodegenerative conditions and cancer. Exosomes can be engineered to deliver diverse therapeutic payloads, including short interfering RNAs, antisense oligonucleotides, chemotherapeutic agents, and immune modulators, with an ability to direct their delivery to a desired target. - Science, 2020

About the Company

EV Biologics (formerly Yulong Eco-Materials Limited) is a Wyoming, USA domiciled Biotechnology Company, intent on developing and enhancing the intrinsic therapeutic activity of mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) secreted factors as well as targeted delivery of bioactive molecules using engineered exosomes. The company is working to optimize cell lines for production of native bioactive nanoparticles and to establish an exosome engineering platform to enhance specific therapeutic activity. Initially, these novel regenerative products will be produced for preclinical research on a number of clinical indications. Using proprietary and patentable technologies, the Company is creating exclusive IP and IT inherent in these bioengineered products. Further product development will be focused on investigation of novel stem cell-derived biopharmaceuticals designed for specific clinical conditions.