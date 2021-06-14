 
checkAd

EV Biologics is now Pink Current

Autor: Accesswire
14.06.2021, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp (OTC PINK:YECO) today announced that it has completed all its filings on OTC Markets and is now Pink Current.Being current and Penny Stock Exempt allows the majority of brokers to trade …

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp (OTC PINK:YECO) today announced that it has completed all its filings on OTC Markets and is now Pink Current.

Being current and Penny Stock Exempt allows the majority of brokers to trade in our stock.

CEO Daniel Mckinney, said 'we are pleased to be current in our filings and are now focused on developing innovative regenerative biologics including engineered exosomes and other stem cell-derived products. We will be utilizing our secured funding of up to $5 million to begin generation of a novel exosome-producer cell line and production of therapeutic extracellular vesicles and nanoparticles for preclinical research.'

As reported on May 19th, the Company has submitted an application to FINRA to change its name and trading symbol.

EV Biologics is building a world-class team of exosome biotechnology experts specializing in molecular biology, biochemical engineering, biomanufacturing, cellular biochemistry, bioinformatics and computational biology.

Please visit our website: www.evbiologics.com

EV was previously a Nasdaq listed company and intends to apply to up-list to OTCQX before the end of 2021.

Exosomes

Exosomes are nano-sized vesicles that serve as mediators for cell-to-cell communication. With their unique nucleic acids, proteins, and lipids cargo compositions that reflect the characteristics of producer cells, exosomes can be utilized as cell-free therapeutics. - Cells, 2020

The intrinsic properties of exosomes in regulating complex intracellular pathways has advanced their potential utility in the therapeutic control of many diseases, including neurodegenerative conditions and cancer. Exosomes can be engineered to deliver diverse therapeutic payloads, including short interfering RNAs, antisense oligonucleotides, chemotherapeutic agents, and immune modulators, with an ability to direct their delivery to a desired target. - Science, 2020

About the Company

EV Biologics (formerly Yulong Eco-Materials Limited) is a Wyoming, USA domiciled Biotechnology Company, intent on developing and enhancing the intrinsic therapeutic activity of mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) secreted factors as well as targeted delivery of bioactive molecules using engineered exosomes. The company is working to optimize cell lines for production of native bioactive nanoparticles and to establish an exosome engineering platform to enhance specific therapeutic activity. Initially, these novel regenerative products will be produced for preclinical research on a number of clinical indications. Using proprietary and patentable technologies, the Company is creating exclusive IP and IT inherent in these bioengineered products. Further product development will be focused on investigation of novel stem cell-derived biopharmaceuticals designed for specific clinical conditions.

Seite 1 von 3
Yulong Eco-Materials Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EV Biologics is now Pink Current CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp (OTC PINK:YECO) today announced that it has completed all its filings on OTC Markets and is now Pink Current.Being current and Penny Stock Exempt allows the majority of brokers to trade …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners Announces First Patient Dosed in COVID-19 NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating ...
Ferguson Plc Announces Share Buy Back Program
Africa Energy Week 2021, Taking Place in Cape Town; Will Focus on Investment, Oil and Gas, ...
Fiore Gold Agrees to Acquire Past-Producing Illipah Project in Nevada
Amatheon Agri Receives Regulatory Approval to Cultivate Medical Cannabis in Zimbabwe
SPI's Phoenix Motorcars Appoints Former Blink Charging COO as its SVP & Global Head of EV Charging ...
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Second Sale to a Canadian Licensed Cultivator Customer
SMC Entertainment Receives Second Cash Payment from the Sale of Its Wireless Assets and Announces ...
Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Start of 2021 Exploration Program
Sarama Resources Provides Update on Permitting and Corporate Activities
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Announces Trading to Begin June 8, 2021 Under Symbol CSE:YUM
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...