Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Retains Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC to Provide Investor Relations Services

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVGI) ("LVGI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth, is pleased to announce today that it has retained the services of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC ("Skyline") to manage its investor relations and corporate communications activities within the financial community.

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, with offices in Boston and New York City, is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that provides strategic messaging and investor communications consulting services for public corporations. Skyline provides strategic assistance for companies in the financial markets and investment community by assisting them to effectively communicate their corporate message and competitive advantages.

Joseph Francella, CEO of Limitless Venture Group, Inc., commented: 'Our recent operating activities, growth objectives, and expected corporate milestones prompted LVGI to select Skyline as our investor relations representative. We are eyeing the cannabis and hemp markets for additional future growth opportunities, seeking to close on the acquisition of a third-party administrator ("TPA"), and have a strong financial position with record revenues for fiscal year 2020. LVGI believes that Skyline's strong reputation, communications strategies, methodologies, and standards are an excellent pairing for us as we enter into a growth phase for the Company, and we want to have a skilled partner working closely with us when communicating our message to the investing public. We are a diamond in the rough and Skyline will bring the attention needed to get our message out and make LVGI shine through."

Scott Powell, President & CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Limitless Venture Group, Inc. to our compelling and growing base of diverse clients. LVGI is entering an exciting development and expansion phase, and we are delighted to provide assistance in effectively and strategically communicating this message to its existing and prospective shareholder base."

About Limitless Venture Group, Inc.

Limitless Venture Group provides its shareholders with access to leading small and medium-sized businesses focused on growth. Leveraging its permanent capital base, disciplined long-term approach, and actionable expertise, LVGI owns controlling interests in its subsidiaries as it partners with management teams to build businesses with the capacity to unlock significant value for its shareholders.

