MicroStrategy Completes $500 Million Offering of 6.125% Senior Secured Notes Due 2028 with Bitcoin Use of Proceeds

MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR) (“MicroStrategy”) today announced the closing of its previously announced offering of senior secured notes due 2028 (the “notes”). The aggregate principal amount of the notes sold in the offering was $500 million and the notes bear interest at an annual rate of 6.125%. The notes were sold in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and to persons outside of the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior secured basis, jointly and severally, by MicroStrategy Services Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of MicroStrategy, and may be similarly guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of MicroStrategy that may be formed or acquired after the closing of the offering. The notes and the related guarantees are secured, on a senior secured basis with MicroStrategy’s existing and future senior indebtedness, by security interests on substantially all of MicroStrategy’s and the guarantors’ assets, including any bitcoins or other digital assets acquired on or after the closing of the offering, but excluding MicroStrategy’s existing bitcoins as well as bitcoins and digital assets acquired with the proceeds from existing bitcoins. MicroStrategy’s existing approximately 92,079 bitcoins are being held by a newly formed subsidiary, MacroStrategy LLC.

MicroStrategy estimates that the net proceeds from the sale of the notes and the related guarantees will be approximately $488 million, after deducting initial purchaser discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to acquire additional bitcoin.

The notes and related guarantees were sold to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to persons outside of the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The offer and sale of the notes and the related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and the notes and the related guarantees may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The offering of the notes and the related guarantees was made only by means of a private offering memorandum.