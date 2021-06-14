CareCloud to Participate in Roth Virtual London Conference

SOMERSET, N.J., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (the “Company” or “CareCloud”) (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced management will participate in the Roth Virtual London Conference to be held June 21-23, 2021.



Meetings with the management team may be requested via the conference’s sponsor, or through CareCloud’s IR representation, Matt Kreps at Darrow Associates, by email at mkreps@darrowir.com or by phone at (214) 597-8200.