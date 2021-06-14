 
Close of Offer

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”)

 

14 June 2021

 

Close of Offer

The Company announces that further to the offer for subscription by the Company for new ordinary shares (the “Offer”) to raise up to £75 million, in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 tax years as set out in a Prospectus dated 25 September 2020, and the Supplementary Prospectus dated 19 March 2021, the Board of the Company declares that the Offer is now fully subscribed and therefore closed in respect of new applications.  

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
+44 (0)20 7710 2800





