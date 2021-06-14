 
checkAd

Codex DNA Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 15:15  |  28   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. (“Codex DNA”), creators of the BioXp system, a fully automated benchtop instrument that enables numerous synthetic biology workflows, today announced the launch of its public offering of 6.7 million shares of its common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share. In addition, Codex DNA expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional one million shares of its common stock in the offering. Codex DNA has applied to have its common stock approved for listing on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “DNAY.”

Jefferies LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or by telephone at (877) 821-7388; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by e-mail at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or by telephone at (833) 297-2926; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 127 Public Square, 4th Floor, Cleveland, Ohio 44114, or by telephone at (800) 859-1783. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, related to the offering will be available at www.sec.gov.

A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA is a synthetic biology company focused on enabling researchers to rapidly, accurately and reproducibly build or “write” high-quality synthetic DNA and mRNA that is ready to use in many downstream synthetic biology enabled markets. Codex DNA’s synthetic biology solution addresses the bottlenecks across the multi-step process of building DNA and mRNA, as well as the significant limitations of existing solutions that prevent the rapid building of virtually error-free DNA and mRNA at a useable scale. A key part of Codex DNA’s solution is the BioXp system, an end-to-end automated workstation that fits on the benchtop and is broadly accessible due to its ease-of-use and hands-free automation. Codex DNA believes the BioXp system can democratize synthetic biology by simplifying the process of building DNA and mRNA, thereby accelerating the discovery, development and production of novel high-value products, including antibody-based biologics, mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics and precision medicines. 

CONTACT: Contact Information:

Jennifer McNealey
Jennifer@codexdna.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Codex DNA Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Codex DNA, Inc. (“Codex DNA”), creators of the BioXp system, a fully automated benchtop instrument that enables numerous synthetic biology workflows, today announced the launch of its public offering of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
GenTech to Acquire High Growth Sports Nutrition Brand NxtBar as SINFIT Nurtition Roll-up Strategy ...
Endeavour Announces Admission to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Sbanken ASA – Final day of Offer Period under the best and final recommended voluntary offer by ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board