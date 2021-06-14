REPEAT - Core One Labs’ Biosynthesized Psilocybin Provisional Patent Imminent

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD62, WKN: A2P8K3) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. (“Vocan”), a company operating under one of few Health Canada Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer’s labs, is pleased to announce that it is in the final stages of completing its provisional patent application for the protection of its proprietary biosynthetic psilocybin production system. Completion of the application is expected in the coming days at which time the provisional application will be made to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.



Over the last four months Vocan has made great strides in further developing its biosynthetic psilocybin production method and has started collecting data to substantiate our drafted provisional patent. As such, we anticipate a forthcoming filing of our provisional patent application.