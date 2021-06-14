 
LPL Financial Welcomes CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. to Its Institution Services Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 15:15  |  44   |   |   

With approximately $36B in client assets served by 550 advisors across almost 300 credit unions, CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. will be one of the largest clients to join the LPL Financial platform

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. (CBSI), the wealth management business of CUNA Mutual Group, has chosen LPL Financial to support its retail brokerage and advisory business. CUNA Mutual Group is a leading provider of financial services to credit unions and retail investors. CBSI currently supports approximately 550 advisors across almost 300 credit unions serving approximately $36 billion in brokerage and advisory assets(1). The business is expected to transition to the LPL platform in early 2022.

“By combining CUNA Mutual Group’s expertise in client experience and data-driven strategic consultation for credit unions and advisors with LPL’s leading platform, we will deliver an advisor and customer experience unique to the credit union industry,” said Rob Comfort, president, CUNA Brokerage Services Inc. (CBSI), a member of CUNA Mutual Group. “We are committed to helping more consumers make financial decisions that work for them, and we will continue to build, buy or partner to do so. We are excited to become one of LPL’s largest clients, and believe we’ll be able to instantly reach new heights with an enhanced value proposition for financial institutions, advisors and the members we serve.”

“We extend a warm welcome to CUNA Mutual Group as they join LPL’s network of institutional clients,” said Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development. “CUNA Mutual Group is a leader in its market, and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to support their business. We look forward to supporting them in growing their capacity to serve a marketplace with an increasing demand for personalized advice.”

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader* in the markets we serve, supporting more than 18,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

