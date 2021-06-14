Dimensional Lists Four New ETFs Following the Industry’s Largest Mutual Fund-to-ETF Conversion

Dimensional Fund Advisors, a global leader in systematic investing, today extended its exchange-traded fund (ETF) offering by converting four US tax-managed mutual funds into active transparent ETFs listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The new ETFs expand Dimensional’s suite of broadly diversified investment solutions, offering greater choice in how financial advisors and institutional investors access Dimensional’s investment solutions.

Ticker

Management

Fee (%)

Total Annual Fund Operating

Expenses (%)1

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF NYSE Arca: DFUS 0.08 0.11

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF NYSE Arca: DFAC 0.16 0.19

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF NYSE Arca: DFAS 0.30 0.34

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF NYSE Arca: DFAT 0.30 0.34

The four ETFs listed today are part of the firm’s plan to convert six tax-managed mutual funds into ETFs, which offers investors an additional tool to manage capital gains, supporting the funds’ goal of delivering higher after-tax returns by minimizing tax impact. Dimensional plans to convert two additional non-US market tax-managed mutual funds to ETFs in September 2021.2

Dimensional is one of the first asset managers to convert mutual funds into ETFs. With the successful launch of the firm’s first three ETFs and the conversion of these four mutual funds, Dimensional becomes one of the largest active ETF issuers in the industry, with more than $30 billion in combined ETF assets under management placing the firm in the top 10% of all ETF issuers across both active and passive offerings.3

“We expect to have a full lineup of ETFs to offer clients alongside our mutual fund offerings and expanded separately managed accounts platform,” said Dimensional Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer Gerard O’Reilly. “Our strategies offer the benefits of indexing—such as low costs, low turnover, and high diversification—paired with the advantages of flexible implementation that provide a continuous focus on higher expected returns and robust risk management.”